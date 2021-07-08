Pearl Thusi might not always like what former president Jacob Zuma has to say but she always loves the way he says it

Sharing her love for Zuma’s twang on social media, Pearl admitted that there is just something about him that hooks you

Fans took to the comment section of Pearl's post to let her know that they totally get where she is coming from, Zuma’s a charmer

While Mzansi is up in arms about former president Jacob Zuma, Pearl Thusi is loving hearing the man himself talk. There is just something about his twang that Pearl can’t resist.

Taking to social media to share her feels regarding Zuma, Pearl admitted that she just loves to hear him speak isiZulu, even if what he is saying might be eye-rolling material.

Pearl Thusi loves to hear former president Jacob Zuma speak, and it turns out that there are a lot of people who share the same sentiment. Image: @pearlthusi and @GettyImages.

Pearl posted:

“I’m not into supporting political parties like sports teams. I’m not bound to any political party or political rep… HOWEVER… When FP JZ speaks isiZulu… I can’t help but smile even if I were to not agree.”

Surprisingly, there are a lot of people who feel exactly the same way Pearl does. Turns out, Zulu is quite the charmer.

@myre321 compared Zuma’s charm to Robert Mugabe:

“A charmer. Just like Mugabe, even when one didn't like the guy his eloquence would make one listen to him.”

@Nana_MJ_ told Pearl that she totally gets where she is coming from, it is a thing:

“He has a charm about him, we may love to hate him but can't deny that he is likeable.”

@HMakhata posted:

Jacob Zuma becomes the 1st democratically elected president to be arrested

Former president Jacob Zuma has handed himself over to police after a Constitutional Court order ruling relating to his contempt case required him to spend 15 months in prison. Briefly News reported that the national spokesperson for the ruling party, Pule Mabe, stated that Zuma's decision was a display of leadership.

The ANC has commended Msholozi for taking the initiative to hand himself over. According to reports, President Cyril Ramaphosa was asked if he would be speaking on the issue and he said there was no need to do so. Ramaphosa stated that the ruling party should not overexert itself on the matter so that courts may work independently.

Zuma handed himself over to the police just before 12am on Wednesday. Emergency vehicles had been turned away from Zuma's Nkandla homestead by Edward, his son, and a small crowd of supporters.

