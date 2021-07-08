Anele Mdoda is shocked at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and how they have left student high and dry

Airing her frustrations on social media, Anele called NSFAS out on their wrongdoings and prayed those suffering will come out stronger

Seeing Anele’s post, many took to the comment to share their NSFAS horror stories, making it clear that they have no faith in the government

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Anele Mdoda has called out the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for leaving young people to starve. NSFAS is a ‘disappointment’, according to Anele.

After having seen the many students left without money for food and even accommodation, Anele took to social media to have her say. Anele cannot believe what NSFAS is doing to these poor young people.

Anele Mdoda called out the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for allegedly letting students starve. Image: @zintathu.

Source: Instagram

Anele prays that those suffering go on to do big things.

Anele posted:

“These kids that are starving because of NFSAS they will make it and become huge deals in the world then watch our government claim them when all they did was place obstacles in their way. You guys are a disappointment shame. A let down. It's heartbreaking to see. But okay.”

People took to the comment section of Anele’s post to have their say, peeps are fuming.

@CRAON_CLOTHING laid down the hard truth:

“Truth be told majority of young people are disappointed at this government of ours. Every road to self-development is faced with hurdles and needles which we have to cross while their kids walk on greener pastures and hardly even face hurdles. Wait and see we will take over.”

@mkhize_saneli shared her story:

“Our rent is not paid we squat so we can wake up and write exams the next day. It's really hard being a student dependant on Nsfas and no help whatsoever from parents or family. I haven't received a single cent since March it's now July.”

@Sumo99784151 explained her struggle:

“The struggle is real they defunded me last year. I was not informed. I discoverd that this year when they reversed all the money they paid last year. I'm in depts worse part no reason has been provided. Nsfas sucks it is crap.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@EzeE84214418 posted:

18 640 NSFAS students left with no cash after Sassa can't verify them

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has reported that 18 640 students who applied for funding will not receive any money as their identities could not be verified by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

NSFAS revealed this during its appearance before the National Assembly committee on higher education, science and technology, reported Briefly New.

The student funding scheme reported that it had received 264 642 applications but was only able to approve 246 004 of them.

“The remaining 18 640 applications cannot be verified against the Sassa database,” it said.

Most of the applicants were first-time students, African and female.

“Significant increase in the volume and spread of applicants coming from the most vulnerable cohort of society,” NSFAS said in reference to the social grant beneficiaries.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za