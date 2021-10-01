“It’s Doable”: Mzansi Reacts to Man Who Can’t Recommend Studying & Working

South Africans are sharing their views to a post shared by a man who says he can’t recommend studying and working at the same time

The social media account holder says it’s very difficult for him to cope but Mzansi peeps are also giving advice

Some people say they had to cancel their social lives and some peeps argue that one needs an understanding family to cope with the load

A local guy seems who seems to find difficulties in juggling between work and studying has shared a simple piece of advice. The local social media user says he wouldn’t recommend doing both.

@Hayden_101_ says sitting behind the desk and working is strenuous and would not recommend doing both at the same time. The post has attracted massive comments from many local Twitter users.

Briefly News headed to the comments section to find out what the South African social networkers are thinking regarding this recommendation. The proud guy wrote on Twitter:

“One thing I wouldn’t recommend to anyone? Studying & working simultaneously.”

A local guy says it's difficult to work and study at the same time. Image: @Hayden_101_/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Misselsie said:

“It requires so so much hey. Your whole being is consumed by those 2 things. But unfortunately, it needs to be done sometimes. The worst is when you get friends and family that don’t understand when you say “I don’t have time”… there is literally no time!!!!”

@Faith_M1 said:

“Sisi I'm so lucky my family understands, the partner too, friends not so much but my bestie is always there. When it's too much I cry to her, literally coz she understands the struggle too though she hasn't experienced it. And when mom's home I don't do anything I rest.”

@Mlu3i1 said:

“It's doable right and helps to centre you. Gives you a sense of direction in a way.”

@Nomathamsanqa23 said:

“Ya, no look. I tried. Three weeks within my studies and I tapped out. It was too impossible. Entrepreneur, student, mom. I just could not.”

@IshTheKing said:

“I did it for 13 years straight, three degrees! I would recommend it!”

@KhoaliBafokeng said:

“It’s so difficult. You can kiss your social life goodbye for that period.”

