Proud Female Plumber Sthando Cele Wants to Open Doors for Women

Sthando Cele is a proud female plumber who is excelling at her job and is proud to get dirty for a living

She came from a very poor family where everybody looked down on them and she vowed to change the situation

She saved money to study as a Maskandi singer and said plumbing has become her first love

By Zakithi Dlamini - Freelance Journalist

Getting dirty is never a problem for Sthando Cele, who is excelling in plumbing. The 29-year-old diva has brought pride to Mzansi women.

Sthando Cele is proving there's no task too big for a woman. She is a proud plumber and urged other woman to pursue a career in the field too. Image: Supplied

Sthando is a proud female plumber who can sort out any plumbing problem. In her opinion, no job is too big for a woman.

Speaking to Briefly News, Sthando said after several failed attempts to find employment at different companies, she decided to try out the plumbing world in 2015 and has been doing a sterling job since.

“Men should know that there is nothing imbokodo cannot do. We are called imbokodo for a reason. If we can give birth, what can stop us from doing any type of work?” Sthando asked.

This hard-working woman has risen against all odds as she came from a very poor background. Her situation at home in Mzumbe near Port Shepstone was difficult and people looked down on them because of how poor they were. Sthando saved money to study plumbing by singing as a Maskandi musician.

“I made a vow that I will change the situation at home. I am not scared of any challenges. I handle big machines such as rockbreakers, hand-held jackhammers and others. I break big rocks because I can.

"I believe I will never fail. My hard work is paying off as I am slowly changing our situation at home."

The dynamic mother of two is working towards owning a nationally recognised company that will open doors for Mzansi women. She has encouraged more women to take on the men's world and to use their skills instead of waiting to submit their CVs.

“It's time for women to depend on themselves and not on their partners or baby daddies. I would like to see more women take on plumbing as there are few of them in this industry. We are the rocks of the country. Siyimbokodo,” she said.

