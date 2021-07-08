Anele Mdoda: Former Staff Member Exposes Mistreatment on TV Show

A former staff member on Anele Mdoda's now defunct talk show opened up about the abusive environment that she worked in

Reflecting on her past, she vowed that she would never treat her colleagues or employees with disrespect

The woman's story led to debate among social media users about the toxic working environments many have had to endure

A former staff member on the now defunct Real Talk with Anele has opened up about the ill-treatment she suffered while working at the show.

Anele's name was dragged into the mix when a former staff member complained about toxic treatment on her old show. Image: @anele

Sive Nkukwana, who now works at Trending SA, took to social media and said:

“The way I was mistreated when I worked on Real Talk, I vowed to treat people who work with/under my lead with compassion and empathy. Everyone must feel seen and heard. I make sure I elevate and uplift the good side of my team. I make sure they know how important their role is."

Her reflections sparked a discussion as others weighed in on their own unpleasant corporate experiences.

@thesportwear said:

“I used to cry for 20 min before driving to work last year because I was so bullied at my job. TV production is toxic AF.”

@mthodm said:

“The current job I'm doing I don't want it anymore. Called my mom and told her I'm thinking of residing. She told me to keep holding on because I'm the only one at home with a stable job. If I leave it, it means the whole family suffers. I'm still thinking of her words.”

@missleem said:

“Me at some media house. I used to cry everyday. I'm glad I left.”

@misha_solanga said:

“The saddest truth is that everyone whose worked in the tv/film industry has had a bad experience (probably multiple). But because we’re scared to be without work you.”

Anele expresses disgust over NSFAS abandoning children

Meanwhile Briefly News previously reported that Anele Mdoda called out the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for leaving young people to starve. NSFAS is a ‘disappointment’, according to Anele.

After having seen the many students left without money for food and even accommodation, Anele took to social media to have her say. Anele cannot believe what NSFAS is doing to these poor young people.

Anele prayed that those suffering would on to do big things.

Anele posted:

“These kids that are starving because of NFSAS they will make it and become huge deals in the world then watch our government claim them when all they did was place obstacles in their way. You guys are a disappointment shame. A let down. It's heartbreaking to see. But okay.”

