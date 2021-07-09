Yoh: King Monada Claps Back, Removes Makhadzi's Vocals From 'Ganama'

King Monada has released his own version of the Ganama track and completely removed Makhadzi's vocals

This response comes after Makhadzi dropped him from her version of the song which she released on Thursday, 8 July

The ongoing drama started because the artists could not agree on who would own the rights to the original song

King Monada is clearly the king of petty after his recent stunt. The Limpopo musician seems to have taken the track Makhadzi claims belongs to her and removed her vocals. The muso then replaced them with another singer named Mukosi.

King Monada has responded to Makhadzi by removing her from the song 'Ganama'. Image: @kingmonada

Social media users could not believe it when they heard the leaked sample of the new song which has since been re-titled Ganama S Plus.

Popular social media user @kulanicool commented:

“King Monada removed Makhadzi's name from Ghanama, replaced it with Mukosi and retained her lyrics and vocals.”

This response by King Monada was prompted by the fact that Makhadzi excluded his vocals in her version of the same song. The pair are currently in a fiery feud over who owns rights to the song.

Check out some of the reactions to the developing mess:

@nyembi_ said:

“They used her lyrics, they are about to make Makhadzi money, watch and learn.”

@mkayndou said:

“Limpopo artists are unprofessional, they will come back here crying saying they're robbing them in the SAMA awards but the truth is that they lack professionalism and what I saw it's that Makhadzi is irreplaceable because that copy cat won’t reach Makhadzi’s level...”

@fresh_trendz said:

“King Monada has decided to release the Ganama Song without Makhadzi in it and has featured Mukosi and naming the song Ganama S Plus...”

On Thursday afternoon, Makhadzi released a statement addressing the ongoing fight with King Monada.

Makhadzi shares her side of the story amid Ganama drama

Briefly News reported that Makhadzi took to social media to share her side of the story after she received a negative response for dropping King Monada from the song Ganama.

According to the musician, negotiations broke down when Monada demanded 100% rights to the song despite them having initially decided to split it 50/50.

Makhadzi described Monada as an individual who wanted to leave her with nothing. In a lengthy letter, Khadzi explained how she owned no rights to any of her previous collabs with Monada despite putting in the work.

