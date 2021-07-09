Makhadzi Celebrates ‘Ganama’ Clocking 100k Views in 24 Hours

Makhadzi has decided to look past the drama of her new song Ganama and focus on celebrating the small wins

The Limpopo musician took to social media to celebrate her song hitting 100k views in just 24 hours of its release

The singer and dancer thanked her fans for supporting her through the drama, however not many were impressed nor on her side

Makhadzi released her new song Ganama on Thursday and it has already hit over 100k views in just 24 hours.

This is despite all the controversy surrounding the song. Taking to social media, Makhadzi conveyed her gratitude and thanked fans for constantly supporting her through the ups and downs.

She said:

“#Ganama reached more than 100K Views in less than 24 hours on YouTube and is trending number 15 on YouTube Music! Thank you so much for the love and support.”

However, reactions to her success were mixed and social media users were still not completely happy with the situation surrounding the song. Here are some reactions:

@tumelomalematsa said:

“We are not supporting you, we just wanted to hear how trash is it. Tsek.”

@rohulablack said:

“The hate is just making the song trend more. By tomorrow it will be on 200k.”

@malulekerg said:

“My sister I love, enjoy and support your, however on this song #Ganama you made a huge mistake by removing @KingMonada (#voice). Now you've started a war between your supporters, all we wanted was to see you 2 working together and put #Limpopo high.”

The beef between King Monada and Makhadzi came to a head when Makhadzi dropped their joint song without him.

Makhadzi drops Ganama without King Monada, Mzansi not happy

Briefly News reported that Makhadzi dropped her highly-anticipated Ganama track, but it did not go as planned.

Khadzi and King Monada had promised Mzansi that they would release a fire track together but that was stalled when there claims that there was war over who the song belonged to.

A few days later, Makhadzi claimed that it was all just a publicity stunt, but it seems that was a lie. Makhadzi completely dropped King Monada from the new version and fans were fuming.

