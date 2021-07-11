Covid-19: South Africa Remains on Alert Level 4, Cases Remain High

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would remain on Alert Level 4 as new daily infections remain dangerously high

Many of the existing Level 4 restrictions will remain in place, however, some adjustments have been made to allow restaurants, gyms and livestock and game auctions will be allowed to operate

South Africa is recording an average of 20 000 new daily infections which makes it impossible to relax the current measures

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation about recent developments in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The country has experienced an average of 20 000 daily new cases of the virus.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa will remain on Alert Level 4. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Source: UGC

Ramaphosa said that cases remain extremely high despite the recent adjustment to Alert Level 4. Due to the high infections, the country will remain at Level 4.

The following measures will be in force:

All gatherings, indoors and outdoors, are prohibited, including political, cultural and religious events

Funerals and cremations may not have more than 50 individuals present

Night vigils and post-funeral gatherings will not be allowed

No gatherings will be prohibited at parks and beaches so these will remain open

The curfew 9 pm to 4 am will remain in place

No alcohol will be allowed on sale in order to reduce the pressure on the healthcare service of alcohol-related injuries

Schools will be closed until the 26th of July

Wearing of face masks is mandatory and it will be a criminal act not to wear one

People should work from home where possible

Adjustments to the Level 4 measures:

Restaurants will be able to operate with strict social distance measures in place. Such establishments may not accommodate more than 50 people at a time or, for smaller venues, more than 50 per cent of their normal capacity.

Certain other venues, such as gyms and fitness centres, may also open and activities such as agricultural livestock and game auctions will be allowed, subject to the conditions outlined in regulations.

460 deaths and over 22 000 infections recorded in just 24 hours

South Africa's cumulative Covid-19 death toll has risen to 63 499 with 460 new deaths recorded in 24 hours. SA's coronavirus infections have risen to 22 190 in a single day on Thursday, 8 July; this is according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The number of hospital admissions made its way up by 711 new admissions in the last day. The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases is 2 135 246. The NICD stated that there was a 30.4% increase in the positivity rate.

In total there are 15 709 people in hospital, with 6 089 in public hospitals and 9 620 Covid-19 positive patients in private hospitals.

Source: Briefly.co.za