eThekwini Municipality, Shuts Services Down, as Protests Continue in KZN

The public in the eThekwini have been informed about the suspension of various services due to the civil unrest

The Municipality released a statement on Sunday, 11 July, about the protest action expected on Monday, 12 July

eThekwini made special mention of the suspension of bus services during this time due to protecting the lives of their employees

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The eThekwini Municipality has informed the public that there has been a suspension of bus services in the area on Monday, 12 July. This is a result of the protest action which started in KZN and made its way across the country.

The Municipality warned residents about possible other service delivery interruptions due to the civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal. eThekwini has stressed the importance of the safety of their employees as well as the Municipality's assets.

They went on to say that they would be giving regular social media updates so that residents can keep up with what is happening in terms of service delivery within the Municipality.

The eThekwini municipality has shut various services down in order to protect employees and citizens. Image: AFP

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

KwaZulu-Natal has been plagued with protests since the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma a few days ago. Zuma handed himself over to the SAPS and is currently being kept in Estcourt Correctional Centre.

Many supporters of Msholozi have caused violent protests which started within the province. It has become an issue as it spills over into other provinces. eThekwini Municipality's post online gained a ton of response.

Take a look at some of the responses left by residents of the Municipality below:

James Andrew wrote:

"Imagine the Mayor of EThekwini is supporting former President Zuma , now the municipality is cancelling service delivery, is the entire municipality cowering by these protestors? What happened to crowd control?

"Also some municipality workers are less than innocent as they have joined in these shenanigans, I have seen videos of DSW trucks dumping rubbish on the roads."

Avi Boodoo said:

"We must report any property damage of Municipality who do we report the protest to cause no 1 ain't doing fall bout this excludes members of SAPS Metro and privately owned security companies."

Tommy Koster commented:"They don't realise they put themselves out of work soon, there is already a shortage of jobs, businesses and infrastructure."

President Ramaphosa has slammed 'ethnic mobilisation' and stated that arrests and prosecutions are imminent

Earlier, Briefly News reported that during Sunday's 'family meeting' President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that the protests happening across the country are acts of violence based on 'ethnic mobilisation'. Ramaphosa stated that the South African Constitution allows for protests, given they are peaceful.

The president stated that while there are many people who are hurt and angry but their lawlessness from the violent and destructive actions are not justified. He added that the matter is of concern to South Africans.

Ramaphosa went on to say that the democratic constitution in the country was built on the principle that all are equal before the law; meaning that everyone has the right to protection before the law.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za