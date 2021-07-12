Ramaphosa Slams 'Ethnic Mobilisation' Says Arrests and Prosecutions Are Imminent

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for calm as the country is plagued with protests in support of former president Jacob Zuma

Ramaphosa stated in his speech on Sunday that the acts of violence were based on 'ethnic mobilisation'

The president went on to address the fact that protests are allowed in the country but stressed that they should be peaceful

During Sunday's 'family meeting' President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that the protests happening across the country are acts of violence based on 'ethnic mobilisation'. Ramaphosa stated that the South African Constitution allows for protests, given they are peaceful.

The president stated that while there are many people who are hurt and angry but their lawlessness from the violent and destructive actions are not justified. He added that the matter is of concern to South Africans.

Ramaphosa went on to say that the democratic constitution in the country was built on the principle that all are equal before the law; meaning that everyone has the right to protection before the law.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the violent protests happening across the country. Image: RODGER BOSCH / AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to City Press, Ramaphosa spoke about the rule of law safeguarding citizens from the 'abuse of power' and that the law protects those who are vulnerable and poor. The report quoted Ramaphosa who said that the Constitutional Court's main focus is to improve the lives of the citizens of the republic.

A report by SABC News stated that Ramaphosa revealed that the country would not tolerate acts of vandalism and that those who are partaking in such will be arrested, prosecuted and receive the stipulated penalty. He added that the repercussions will be done without any fear or favour.

Ramaphosa issued a statement urging South Africans to be calm during the protests in KZN

Briefly News previously reported that Ramaphosa issued a statement calling for calm as violent protests continue to take place. He commended the police for their efforts in dealing with the groups of violent protestors who have damaged property and undermined the law.

Ramaphosa took to Twitter to urge people to calm down as protestors demand the release of former president Jacob Zuma who is serving a 15-month jail sentence.

Right to protest comes under the spotlight

South Africans enjoy the right to protest as long as they conduct themselves in peaceful and law abiding manner. Ramaphosa reminded people that their right to protest will be respected but only if they are conducted within the law.

