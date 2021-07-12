Film legend John Kani shows an image of himself getting vaccinated

The world celebrated film great John Kani has confirmed receiving his Covid 19 vaccination jab on Monday morning

John Kani posted a photo of himself with his naked arm, while a nurse stood over him to give him a dose of protection against Covid 19

The elder statesman took the moment to send a strong message to South Africans about the responsibilities we all face

South Africa's iconic film director, producer, and actor John Kani has confirmed finally getting his vaccine shot. The 77-year-old from New Brighton, Gqeberha posted a photo of himself getting vaccinated.

Film legend John Kani shows image of him getting vaccinated. Images: @iamcontent.za @roseareyn /Instagram

Source: Instagram

Kani posted on Twitter saying:

"Done my second Pfizer jab this morning. One small jab on my arm and I am part of the effort to save my people.

"Now I am going to continue to comply with Covid19 restrictions- social distancing, wearing my mask and washing my hands regularly. Elder. "

The legend's post unsurprisingly got a lot of reactions from the Twitter masses. Here are some of the warm messages sent on the post:

@FMussgnug said:

"Congrats for the second dose. It's a little jab and does great things. I got my second one in Berlin and see we are doing the same in our places: be cautious in order to help others. After all: the rules are simple, and social distancing is not social coldness. On the contrary."

@pora_manoto said:

"Legend...don't think this country has honoured you enough. You are the King of Arts in this country. Stay strong King Kani!"

@meta_motaung:

"You should see the smile on my face Tata Smiling face with smiling eyes how I wish all elders understood the importance. Long live!"

