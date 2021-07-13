Covid19 Update: 220 deaths in 24 Hours and Over 11 000 New Infections Recorded

The death toll in South Africa regarding Covid-19 now stands at 64 509 with 220 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The number of new infections rose by 11 182 in a day, as was recorded for Monday, 12 July by the NICD

In the last 24 hours, 198 759 active cases were reported while 35 623 tests were conducted within the country

The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases is 2 206 781. The NICD stated that there was a 31.4% increase in the positivity rate. At the time of the report by the NICD, 13 937 470 tests were conducted in both public and private sectors.

There are 198 759 active cases in the country. Around 35 623 total tests were conducted in the last day.

South Africa has reported quite a few cases and locals have shared their opinions about above

@ShutdownKZN said:

"Daily test average should be 75 000 but today 35 000 is nearly half."

@Cphesihle24 wrote:

"So the current riots also affected the number of tests."

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa's nation address the country remains on Level 4

Previously, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation about recent developments in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The country has experienced an average of 20 000 daily new cases of the virus.

Ramaphosa said that cases remain extremely high despite the recent adjustment to Alert Level 4. Due to the high infections, the country will remain at Level 4.

Adjustments to the Level 4 measures:

Restaurants will be able to operate with strict social distance measures in place. Such establishments may not accommodate more than 50 people at a time or, for smaller venues, more than 50 per cent of their normal capacity.

Certain other venues, such as gyms and fitness centres, may also open and activities such as agricultural livestock and game auctions will be allowed, subject to the conditions outlined in regulations.

