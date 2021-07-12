Covid19 Update: 151 Deaths and Over 16 000 Infections Recorded in Just 24 Hours

The death toll in South Africa regarding Covid-19 now stands at 64 289 with 151 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The number of new infections rose by 16 302 in a day, as was recorded for Sunday, 11 July July by the NICD

In the last 24 hours, over 459 Covid-19 positive patients were admitted to hospital, making the total number of people in hospital 16 341

South Africa's cumulative Covid-19 death toll has risen to 64 289 with 151 new deaths recorded in 24 hours. SA's coronavirus infections have risen by 16 302 in a single day on Sunday, 11 July; this is according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The number of hospital admissions made its way up by 459 new admissions in the last day. The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases is 2 195 599. The NICD stated that there was a 30.4% increase in the positivity rate.

In total there are 16 341 people in hospital. There has been a 87.6% recovery rate which translates to around 1 922 601 recoveries.

The latest Covid-19 update has revealed that there has been 151 deaths and over 16 000 infections. Image: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The vaccine rollout programme is finally moving faster as people receive their second dose of Pfizer

A report by News24 stated that the Health Department revealed that 4 236 718 have been administered so far. Around 7 824 were administered on Sunday and of those 1 029 were the second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

In total 452 728 people have been fully vaccinated with Pfizer and around 903 015 have had their single-dose Johnson & Johnson jab.

According to IOL, the majority of new Covid-19 cases come from Gauteng and is followed by the Western Cape. Gauteng accounts for 52% of new cases while the WC accounts for 12%. This is followed by KZN at 9%.

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa's nation address the country remains on Level 4

Previously, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation about recent developments in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The country has experienced an average of 20 000 daily new cases of the virus.

Ramaphosa said that cases remain extremely high despite the recent adjustment to Alert Level 4. Due to the high infections, the country will remain at Level 4.

Adjustments to the Level 4 measures:

Restaurants will be able to operate with strict social distance measures in place. Such establishments may not accommodate more than 50 people at a time or, for smaller venues, more than 50 per cent of their normal capacity.

Certain other venues, such as gyms and fitness centres, may also open and activities such as agricultural livestock and game auctions will be allowed, subject to the conditions outlined in regulations.

