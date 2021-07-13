SANDF Deploys 2 500 Soldiers to Gauteng and KZN to Curb Violent Protests

President Cyril Ramaphosa stated on Monday that 2 500 SANDF soldiers have been approved to be deployed in South Africa

The SANDF members will be moving around volatile areas in both KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to protect citizens

The SANDF's Mafi Mgobozi confirmed the news and stated that their concern is to ensure the safety and protection of those in need

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

On Monday, 12 July, President Cyril Ramaphosa approved the deployment of 2 500 members of the South African National Defence Force in hopes of curbing the violent riots and looting spread across the country.

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Noluthando Mapisa-Nwakula stated that the SANDF members who were deployed will collaborate with the SAPS to prevent and combat crime in order to maintain and preserve law and order in SA.

'Operation Prosper' is what the above will be known as and started from 12 July. It will continue on until 12 October 2021. The Minister stated that the rest of SA's security cluster ministers are expected to give briefings regarding the operation as soon as possible.

Around 2 500 soldiers have been deployed in KZN and Gauteng to help stop the violent protests. Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

According to BusinessTech, Ramaphosa stated that a total of 166 suspects were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal while 323 suspects were taken into custody in Gauteng. The arrests did not mean that the violence would stop as it threatens to spill over into other provinces.

Speaking with SABC News, the SANDF's Mafi Mgobozi stated that they are doing everything they possibly can to provide more soldiers. This will allow for protections in each and every area as there are many areas which a volatile at the moment, this is according to ECR News.

A Durban community has vowed to keep their area safe from protestors

Previously, Briefly News reported that violent protests have taken South Africa over as looting and fire plague the republic. The community of Queensburgh in Durban have decided that enough is enough. Residents of Escombe, Malvern and surrounding areas worked hard to stop looters from making their way into their homes.

Briefly News attended the protest protection, which was situated outside the Pick n Pay shopping mall in Queensburgh, where residents created a blockade around the centre. Zanel Allison, head and spokesperson for the Protest Protection group shared her story with us.

The 25-year-old is a resident in Hillary. She has lived in Queensburgh her entire life. On Monday, 12 July, Zanel and other community members made their way to the Pick n Pay area and started blocking the road with their vehicles.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za