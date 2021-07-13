Former Rhythm City big star Mpho Molepo has made a move to take up a new role on SABC 1's Skeem Saam

The news was announced on Twitter on Tuesday including the official date Mpho will make his first appearance on the show

The public expressed excitement on the news while sharing sadness over the loss of departed Skeem Saam actors

Rhythm City legend Mpho Molepo has taken a step to try a new adventure after joining Skeem Saam on SABC 1. The news was announced on Tuesday afternoon as he prepares for his first appearance on Thursday 29 July.

Beloved actor Mpho Molepo moves to SABC 1 to join Skeem Saam's cast. Images: @molepo.m / Instagram

Source: Instagram

The update was revealed by the leading local reporter Phil Mphela on his own official Twitter account. Mphela confirmed that Mpho will play a passionate DJ and producer named "Jazzy T."

The Twitter community received the news with a welcomed good spirit after a draining series of days in Mzansi.

@michellemodika said:

"He will be acting along side his father, captain Malebana. Love to see itSmiling face with * smiling eyes. *"

@JudithZiso said:

"Oh he is playing the late original JazzT. Thanks to the Skeem Saam team who decided not to kill his role."

@DuchessOGauteng said:

"Kana the original Jazzy T passed away. I'm happy for Mpho. *Clapping hands sign* *Clapping hands sign* *Clapping hands sign*. Lord knows Skeem Saam Jhb needs good actors. I hope all Rhythm City talent get permanent gigs elsewhere."

@ngu_shaba said:

"His body allows him to play Jazzy T role. Welcome to Skeem Saam. *Handshake*."

In addition to Rhythm City, the 42-year-old Mpho has only acted in two leading movies Gangster's Paradise: Jerusalema (2008), Losing Lerato (2019).

