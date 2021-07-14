Terry Pheto has shared her deep concerns over South Africa's affected small business owners in the wake of the violent looting protests

The Tsotsi actress shared her feelings on social media as the country continues into another day of commercial destruction

Her message follows after similar statements from the likes of Somizi-Mhlongo Motaung and the US-based Thuso Mbedu

Mzansi's beloved actress Terry Pheto has expressed her sympathies towards the country's business owners that have been affected by the violent looting of shops in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in protest for Jacob Zuma's release from jail.

Actress Terry Pheto on Looting: "My heart goes out to small business owners". Image: @terrypheto / Instragam

Source: Instagram

As Briefly reported early last week, the former state President was arrested in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, and the event triggered dramatic destruction of private property as people demanded Zuma's immediate release.

Business vehicles, small shops, national retailers, and various small businesses in KZN and Gauteng suffered demolition for a series of days, with the climax hitting on Tuesday.

One of the country's superstar actresses and beauty models, Terry Pheto, has since gone on to her Twitter account to pour her heart out for those who are worst affected.

Several of Terry's Twitter followers commented as follows:

@PoshTeedkay said:

"I just had my gas supplier crying on my floor because he went into his workshop in Weinberg and found it looted and burnt with 7 of his clients cars. All he kept saying was “I have nothing after this, 13 years of my hard work turned into ashes with just more debt!” Yoh my heart."

@JoelChr36637424 said:

"Totally collapsed. Being [a] civil contractor, [I'm] unable to sustain in spite of lakhs of thousands of efforts making constantly. Do not know which way to go. Can not spell the pain of my heart. Please pray for me."

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service is continuing to battle against violent looting.

Death toll reaches 72 as violent protests and looting continues

As violence, looting and theft continue in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng the South African Police Services reports that the death toll has now reached 72 as of Tuesday.

Many of the victims, according to Brenda Muridili of the police, died in stampedes as looters rushed forward crushing them, reports EWN.

1 234 people have been arrested in relation to the lootings at shopping centres, malls, warehouses and so on. KwaZulu-Natal accounts for 549 arrests, Gauteng 683, Mpumalanga 1, and Northern Cape 1.

Source: Briefly.co.za