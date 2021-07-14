Penny Lebyane’s heart bleeds as Mzansi burns and its people cry

Radio and TV personality Penny Lebyane has expressed her heartache with the ongoing looting in Mzansi

Penny's sister's beauty salon was looted, and she took to social media to express her heartache for all those out there who are victims of these horrific acts

Followers to the comment section to share their stories with Penny, many feeling helpless and agitated

Radio and TV personality Penny Lebyane, like many other South Africans, has been left heartbroken over the ongoing rioting and looting. The overwhelming feeling of helplessness is paralyzing.

Taking to social media with a heavy heart, Penny explained how her sister’s salon had been wrecked by the looters.

Radio and TV personality Penny Lebyane's sister has been a victim of the looting and her heart is broken. Image: @pennylebyane.

Penny said:

"My heart was so heavy all of yesterday. I wept almost the whole day. My levels of anxiety have been so high because of the helplessness I have felt for months. The loss, the grief is too much to bear.

"Today my sister's business was looted @brendanailssa at Pimville Soweto. I wept again, pleaded with God to do something to stop this brokenness. Children were part of the looters. We need a miracle."

Seeing Penny’s post, many others took to the comment section to share their tragic stories. Mzansi is burning and its people are crying.

@motubz_mavest commented:

“Even Meli got looted. Tjo black people do not want nice things.”

@lungzstah poured their heart out:

“The brokenness is so intense sisi ….so heartsore ….the loss …trauma …triggers…betrayal so overwhelming so palpable.”

@iam_aya_mbulazi needs a beacon of hope:

“Ai we really do need a shepherd because right now we are just headless with no direction. I know what is happening is wrong but people are hungry, people are unemployed and people are frustrated.”

Small businesses get looted and destroyed in Mzansi uprising

It seems many small and black-owned businesses have been negatively affected by the surge in looting action across the country. As the instances of blatant criminality become more frequent so too are these devastating acts being caught on camera.

Heading online, @thalith49675954 first shared a post documenting the gruelling experiences of business owners in the aftermath of the looting. Briefly News also compiled a few more tweets displaying the difficult situation.

@thalith49675954 said:

"#Sandton this is bad."

@Amu_J said:

"A black dentist lost his private practice simple like this....And its normal and okay to you, cos people are hungry?"

