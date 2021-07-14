Ntando Duma has reached the end of the road with The Queen and could not be more grateful for the experience

Taking to social media, Ntando thanked her fans and her The Queen fam for their love support, and for the experience

Fans thanked Ntando for her post, letting her know that she will be missed on The Queen, however, they cannot wait for her new show

Ntando Duma gained a lot of invaluable experience and exposure during her time on The Queen. Ntando has bids farewell with a heart full of gratitude.

Exiting the show, Ntando’s character Mpho Sebata was killed off by the Khozas. Taking to social media to reflect on her experience, Ntando thanked her fans for their support.

Ntando Duma's time on ‘The Queen’ has come to an end and she couldn't be more grateful for the experience. Image: @ntandoduma.

“THANK YOU to everyone who has supported and shown me love throughout this amazing journey on The Queen while playing the character of Mpho Sebata.”

Ntando went on to thank the Ferguson’s for giving her the opportunity.

“My deepest gratitude to Mr. Sho, Mama Connie and the entire Ferguson Film’s team for the opportunity granted and for the trust they had placed in me in portraying this character. What a magnificent experience!”

Ending off her beautiful post, Ntando highlighted how it is now her time to fly free and grow to new heights, revealing she’s got a gig on a Netflix series.

“Now it’s time to spread my wings and fly higher. Look out for a new character on your Netflix screens, soon!”

Fans flooded the comment section, wishing Ntando well on her new venture. It is clear to see that Ntando will be sorely missed on The Queen.

@opphicialqcee commented:

“You always welcome hajiya.”

@nom_hle.dq thanked Ntando:

“Thank you so much for blessing our screens.”

@kabo_the_mountain let Ntando know that she will be missed:

“We gonna miss you.”

Ntando Duma addresses bizarre racial allegations on social media

Ntando Duma has had to address some rather bizarre allegations of prejudice. Briefly News reported that one fan seemed to feel offended by the fact that Ntando opted to speak her home language to her young daughter instead of English.

Taking to social media, Ntando explained:

“Someone, on Sbahle’s live said I’m racist for saying that we don’t speak English emzini wam (in my home) but our home language which is isiZulu. Andaxakeka (I’m so confused).”

Her post left her followers equally confused as they tried to figure out what could have caused the offence.

@eric785 said:

“Being real is awesome and poetic to its manner, many won't understand.”

