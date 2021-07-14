Political Party to Sue Ramaphosa Over Riots, Cluster Ministers in Firing Line

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba has declared his party's intention to sue President Cyril Ramaphosa and cabinet ministers in the security cluster

The former Mayor of Johannesburg has criticised the ANC for its failure to ensure proper law enforcement amid the ongoing public violence in the country

Mashaba said the ruling party has, among others, produced a perfect storm for breeding poverty, unemployment and racial inequality

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Former Executive Mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba and his Action SA party is preparing to sue President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Security cluster ministers are also in the firing line amid the ongoing public violence which continues to wreak havoc in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba has declared his party's intention to Sue Cyril Ramaphosa and ministers in the security cluster. Image: Deon Raath, Luba Lesolle/ Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

More than 70 people are said to have been killed during this time while law enforcement and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) work to quell the unrest.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Critical of Ramaphosa and his cabinet's response to what Mashaba described as "its failure to ensure proper law enforcement and protection of lives, property and livelihoods", the former DA leader said that his party would be pursuing a groundbreaking lawsuit.

Mashaba critical of ANC's inefficiency in leading the country forward

The party has called on all affected business and property owners to come forward and is seeking to hold the ruling party to account for its poor governance, according to an EWN report.

"We'll be compiling a test case of the South African legal system in which we'll be suing the ANC, the president, the minister of police and all the ministers of the security cluster, jointly and severally, for loss and damage to property," said Mashaba.

Mashaba added that the ruling party has produced a perfect storm for breeding poverty, unemployment and racial inequality, among others, that led to the violence. According to SABC News, the Hammanskraal businessman was quoted as saying:

"We are convinced we have a strong prospect of success of appealing to our judiciary that it is the actions and inactions of these parties that have directly caused the riotous behaviour that has led directly to the loss and destruction of property."

19 Killed in Gauteng, death toll climbs as unrest spirals

Per a recent Briefly News report, David Makhura, the Gauteng Premier, has confirmed that the current death toll in the province is up to 19.

This is after a stampede broke out at Ndofaya Mall in Meadowlands, Soweto, claiming more lives on Tuesday.

Speaking to SABC News as rolling violence and looting in the province spirals, Makhura said 10 people died after a stampede broke out at the shopping centre.

"Ten people at this mall, out of a stampede that took place, have passed on. The people who lost their lives are family members who were out there," explained Makhura.

Makhura said some of those pronounced dead had participated in the lootings. Meanwhile, in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Premier Sihle Zikalala said riots in the province have, so far, claimed the lives of 26 people.

The latest reports coming through are suggesting the number of those killed in sporadic violence in the two provinces exceeded 70 people on Wednesday.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za