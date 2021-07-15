Duduzile Zuma Calls ‘Rainbow Nation’ a Façade, SA Claps Back

Duduzile Zuma is causing a stir on social media after insinuating that Mzansi's 'Rainbow Nation' is just a facade

The young woman shared her thoughts in a matter-of-fact Twitter post

South African social media users, however, were not at all in agreement and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

Duduzile Zuma is certainly not letting up as she continues to publicly support the violent looting action. Heading to her Twitter account, former President Zuma's daughter has called the 'Rainbow Nation' a facade and insinuated that racism still prevails in South Africa.

"Fact: The Rainbow Nation Never Existed! The Rainbow Nation Was Just A Facade! #racism," her tweet read.

While the tweet has received thousands of likes, many South Africans have taken to the comments section, criticising the young woman for inciting violence.

Check out some of the comments below:

@inkingayodwa said:

"You are now starting a new fight, adding more fuel, we see you comrade. Amandela!!!"

@JustDemulcent said:

"Let's get this straight: you will never be considered a hero of black people. You can stop trying so hard. The whole RET needs to stop dragging black people and the black struggle into its predisposition to theft and violence."

@CeeyahRise said:

"You realized that after your father failed as a president and got arrested.For 9 years reaping our country apart from eating curry with Gupats you never realized that but because you mobilization black people to help your family to win their personal political battle we here today."

@MogomotsiLebot2 said:

"When did you realize it's a facade? Was it before or after your father wa lepantiti stole from it and abdicated his presidency to the Guptas?"

@MlozanaAce said:

"It was under your father's administration where white students had to form human shields in order to help black students from being shot at, now you want to lecture us about the rainbow nation."

@CaptainThomasS2 said:

"Dudu Zuma was a director at Sahara IT.A company owned by the Guptas. Enjoying a good life and loving the Rainbow nation benefits.How much is that red dress Dudu?"

@CeeyahRise said:

"She's trying to mobilize the masses to defend kak."

Duarte: ANC condemns violent protests, concerned about Duduzile Zuma's tweets

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte stated that the ANC condemned the violent protests and widespread looting and theft taking place in parts of South Africa.

Duarte's statement comes after a special ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that took place over the weekend.

While there are claims that the protests are being fuelled by members of the ANC, Duarte stated that ANC leadership had not heard of structures within the party convening to discuss plans to start the violence, according to Daily Maverick.

Duarte did say that individuals had been identified and their names have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

She said five to six people were identified in KwaZulu-Natal, one person in Soweto and another person was identified in Mpumalanga as instigators of the violent protests.

Duarte further added that it was difficult to link these individuals to the ANC as they were linked to other corruption scandals.

“These are the people who are linked to the people who insist on 35% of the money that comes from local government [tenders]” and “it’s a bit more complex than a simple matter of ascribing it in the ANC,” said Duarte in a quote by Daily Maverick.

At the same press conference, Duarte also added the ANC has a good relationship with the Zuma family however they were concerned about what a few members within the family have been saying on social media.

Duarte added that the party would be taking action to address tweets posted by Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, according to SABC News.

Zuma-Sambudla has taken to Twitter in support of the protest and has been vocal about her father's release from prison. She has also been sharing videos illustrating the violence happening in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

“She will have to answer and explain what her tweets mean and where they’re going to lead to,” Duarte said

Duarte also stated that if the tweets were fake as it has been stipulated then Zuma-Sambudla was supposed to remove them and not keep them on her page for days on end. She also added that five other Zuma family members will also have to account for their reckless tweets.

