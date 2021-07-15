Actor Joseph Tshepo Senatle is mourning the loss of his friend, fellow cast Skeen Saam member and motor, Nokuzola Mlengana

Taking to social media, Joseph shared a bible verse and a post in which he tried to explain the hurt he is currently feeling

Like Joseph, many others are in shock and took to the comment section of his post to pay their respects to Nokuzola

Actor Joseph Tshepo Senatle’s heart is still extremely heavy following the sudden passing of his close Skeem Saam college Nokuzola Mlengana.

Taking to social media to express his raw emotions, Joseph explained how the loss of Nokuzola has affected him. Joseph explained it as a pain that he would not wish upon anyone, not even his worst enemy.

Joseph Tshepo Senatle is mourning the loss of Nokuzola Mlengana, and he is battling. Image: @tshepo_sentee.

“The thought that you'll never see someone who's so dear to you ever again in the physical is such a heart-wrenching experience, something you wouldn't wish for the worst of your enemies.”

Joseph posted:

Joseph also shared a bible verse, Verse: Romans 12:12, shortly after Nokuzola’s passing was announced. It hit home hard for many.

Fans took to the comment section of Joseph’s post to extend their condolences. The people of Mzansi are truly in shock.

The nation has been struggling to come to terms with the untimely passing of Skeem Saam actress Nokuzola Mlengana affectionately known by many as Sis Ouma. Image: @Joseph Tshepo Senatle.

Skeem Saam family mourns the passing of cast member Nokuzola Mlengana

Skeem Saam has announced the passing of Nokuzola 'Sis Ouma' Mlengana, one of the popular soap's most loved acting talents. She was 58.

Briefly News reported that the announcement, which comes hours after the shock news of the passing of popular chef and author, Lesego 'LesDaChef' Semenya – whose passing was announced earlier today – was made via various social media platforms a week into the show's blockbuster new season.

"What a painful loss this is to us. We love you and we will miss you dearly. May her family accept our warmest condolences and we send thoughts of peace and courage their way," a statement read.

Long-time viewers will fondly recall the introduction of Mlengana as the feisty and nosy security guard at Gauteng University when the soapie added Johannesburg as a location in its storyline a few years ago.

Mlengana, who described herself as a devout Christian and family person, made appearances in a number of other local dramas, TV adverts and local South African movies.

