A young man has celebrated his parents for sending him to school despite working as farmworkers

Erick Martinez Juárez who recently graduated from medical school in the United States became the first in his family lineage to secure a white-collar job

The 29-year-old who described his parents as role models gave them his academic cap in beautiful photos

A fresh graduate from a medical school in the United States has celebrated his parents in style.

Erick Martinez Juárez let his parents - Loreto and Maricela - adorn his academic cap, as seen in beautiful photos he made available on his Instagram page.

His parents who had migrated to the US from Mexico in the 1980s worked as farmworkers and only had their education up to elementary level.

The elated 29-year-old hailed his parents for their sacrifices and for being the perfect role models for him.

Martinez told Today that he thought it wise to showcase his parents who sacrificed for his future.

He said:

"I wanted to honor my parents by showcasing them to my friends and the world.

"What better way than showing the world how far we've come since they immigrated to this great nation with nothing but their hard work ethic and the clothes on their backs?"

Martinez also secured a white-collar job in the process, the first to achieve such in his family's lineage.

Social media celebrate the young man

@ruruthie commented:

"I don’t know you, but I’m proud of you! Your parents face = everything. Congratulations and wishing you the very best in your residency!"

@itsme_3136 said:

"You and your parents are an inspiration. Felicidades a toda la familia!"

@drsafzee wrote:

"Congratulations to you, and especially to your proud parents!"

@brendabban stated:

"Congratulations and best wishes to you; and to your parents.. the three of you, with vision, perseverance and hard work have changed the course of history for your whole family."

@jmk54 remarked:

"God bless you and your family, especially your astounding parents! They (and you) are incredible!"

@pseshan reacted:

"@captain_emerica I don’t know you, but my parents are immigrants too & the photos of your parents with the cap and tassel on are just beautiful— it reminded me of how I felt when I got my degree being your parents have earned the degree with you! All the best to you & parents & family. Keep going!"

