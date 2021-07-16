Bishop Makamu Returns to 'Rea Tsotella': Moja Love Concludes Its Investigation

Bishop Makamu made a return to our small screens on Monday, 15 July since being accused of asking for sexual favours from a young girl

The disgraced TV presenter appeared for the first time on Rea Tsotella after taking a break from the show to allow Moja Love to conduct its internal investigation into the matter

Makamu made headlines recently when a recording of him allegedly asking a young member of his church for sexual favours was leaked online

Bishop Makamu is back on our TV screens. The controversial man of God appeared on Rea Tsotella for the first time in weeks on Monday, 12 July.

Moja Love TV has shared that it has concluded its internal investigation after Makamu was accused of asking a young member of his church for sexual favours.

Bishop Makamu has returned to 'Rea Tsotella' after Moja Love concluded its investigation. Image: @bishop_makamu

ZAlebs reports that the channel and Makamu have reached a consensus. The publication shared that this is according to a recent report by Daily Sun.

The outlet reports that all parties involved in the internal investigation agreed to have Makamu back in the show following several meetings. Head of channel Bokani Moyo said the mediation was led by a professional.

Organisation makes more damning allegations against Makamu

In related news, Brielfy News reported that Kwanele Mfundisi recently made more damning allegations against trouble Bishop Israel Makamu. The organisation took to social media and shared that more girls have accused the TV presenter of sexually abusing them.

Kwanele Mfundisi is a platform for victims of pastors and churches. The founder of the organisation Sihle Sibisi took to Facebook after Makamu made an appearance on Moja Love's AmaBishop.

Sihle shared that they had contacted the channel and requested to be part of the panel that interviewed Makamu but were allegedly denied the opportunity. She said the organisation allegedly has multiple cases, old and new, that have emerged against Makamu.

