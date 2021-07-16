Thuso Mbedu has made South Africa proud with a special nomination for the much revered Television Critics Association awards

'The Underground Railroad' actress was the only performer nominated from the film's incredibly talented cast

The 30-year-old actress is nominated for Individual Achievement in Drama ahead of the award show in September

The news was announced on Friday afternoon by the social media page of Thuso's film series The Underground Railroad which debuted on 14 May 2021 worldwide via Amazon Prime Video.

The Pietermaritzburg-born Thuso played the leading role as Cora Randall, who is an enslaved woman from Georgia. The film follows her as she joins newcomer Caesar to ride the subterranean train to freedom.

Thuso Mbedu continues to inspire Mzansi. Image: @thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

The film's social media page announced the news on Twitter saying:

"We celebrate the wonderful cast and crew of #TheUndergroundRailroad in receiving 3 #TCAAwards nominations for Individual Achievement in Drama - Thuso Mbedu, Outstanding Achievement in Movie, Miniseries or Specials, and Program of the Year!"

South Africans on Twitter were quickly on hand to welcome the news with warm pride...

@Landyj said:

"Thanks for flying our flag high I am so proud of you dear such an inspiration."

@kgadi_ZA said:

"Thuso Mbedu is a gem Gem, had me binge-watch the show."

@thaboShophane said:

"We love her as South Africans."

@NonhlanhlaDuba2 said:

"Well done baby-girl. So very proud of you."

Thuso's fellow nominees in the category include some of Hollywood's heavyweights like Ethan Hawke, Elizabeth Olsen and Kate Winslet. Meanwhile, the winner will be announced at the live event on 24 September.

