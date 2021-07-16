Phelo Bala Impersonates Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Hilarious Video

Phelo Bala and his husband Moshe Ndiki decided to have a bit of fun with the recent announcement that Yvonne Chaka Chaka wanted to make a song about the lootings

Bala pulled off the most accurate and hilarious impersonation of the veteran performer singing a song about the unrest

Mzansi social media users could not hold back their laughter as they once again weighed in on why the legendary singer would have even suggested that

After Yvonne Chaka Chaka announced that she was approached to do a song about the unrest in Mzansi, many could not hold back their laughter. Media personality Phelo Bala was equally amused by the idea.

Phelo Bala impersonated Yvonne Chaka Chaka in the most hilarious way. Image: @phelobala

Source: Instagram

The singer and his husband Moshe Ndiki took to social media to share a hilarious video commenting on the situation.

Phelo pulled off an accurate impersonation of the veteran singer pleading with people to stop looting. The song ended with Phelo bursting into laughter and Moshe joining him in the background.

Many have agreed that a song is probably the last thing Mzansi needs right now as the country attempts to rebuild.

Check out some of the hilarious reactions:

@mishypoetry said:

“LMAO not this level of accuracy chile.”

@mandiqha said:

“I am wailing. Phelo has always been a great impersonator.”

Mzansi has been laughing since Thursday evening after hearing that the veteran musician was approached by an unnamed agency to do a song about recent events.

Mzansi in stitches after Yvonne Chaka Chaka’s announcement

Yvonne Chaka Chaka unwittingly left the nation laughing after speaking in an interview with Newzroom Afrika recently.

The veteran singer claimed that an agency approached her to record a song with Chicco Twala to help encourage the country during this trying time.

Her innocent comment left many howling as in recent years, her vocal ability has been questioned.

Twitter user @neriahlakotsa said:

“Yvonne Chaka Chaka says she has been asked by one agency to make a song together with Chicco Twala to calm the people during these unrests and turmoil in the country.”

