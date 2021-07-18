Graça Machel shared an emotional and impassioned speech with South Africans on her late husband's birthday

Machel used Mandela Day 2021 to reflect on how South Africa's first democratically elected president can inspire and show us the way

She said that it warmed her heart to see citizens united to defend their neighbourhoods and clean up in the wake of the unrest

Graça Machel shared a touching message with South Africans on Mandela Day 2021. Her passionate video was thoughtfully constructed. She used her fellow countrymen and women to bring the best of themselves to the table.

“Weary yet determined, we have been valiantly swimming against the current to overcome the Third Wave of COVID-19, and we have now been mercilessly plunged into the dark and painful waters of civil unrest.”

She said that the deaths of more than 100 people will stain the conscience of those responsible for orchestrating the violence.

Machel said that the violence and destruction experienced in South Africa have no place in the country. She was particularly pained that it took place in the week of her late husband's birthday.

She said that Mandela is watching his beloved country and is still with us. He is a reminder to us that we can overcome.

Machel said that Mandela's legacy can inspire us, and his spirit can strengthen us during these dark times.

The wife of the former president of South Africa said that her heart was filled with warmth to see hundreds of ordinary citizens uniting to clean up the country in wake of the protests. She also was impressed with how volunteers rose up to defend their neighbourhoods.

Mzansi shares their plans on making Mandela Day 2021 special this year

South Africans took to social media to share their plans for Mandela Day, some were long in the making and others were born of necessity following the violent unrest over the past week.

This year Mandela Day has taken on a slightly different meaning as South Africans reflect on what it means to live in the rainbow nation.

Rachel Kolisi reflects on Mandela day

Rachel Kolisi took to Instagram to reflect on Mandela Day 2021, she reckons her husband Siya and former president Nelson Mandela would have been great friends.

She shared a pic of Siya standing in front of a picture of Mandela and revealed that it was one of her favourite pictures.

Kolisi Foundation calls on people to help

Rachel and Siya Kolisi's foundation, the Kolisi Foundation, has become a force for good in South Africa and are often finding ways to help Mzansi.

The foundation posted that supporting an organisation is more than one event but is driven by relationship building and commitment.

