Joyful Ncube spent his recent birthday with the struggling and homeless residents of Hillbrow. The celebration saw over 380 poverty-stricken residents fed during the celebration, warranting praise on social media by those appreciative of the kind act.

The post shows alternating pictures of those lined up to gratefully receive the food as well as those working hard to prepare and serve the food. Mother Nature herself seemed to support the venture as the rain stopped for the specific hour that the feeding took place before starting again as the event finalised.

Joyful Ncube has a heart of gold as he fed over 380 homeless people on his birthday. Image: Joyful Ncube

Source: Facebook

This years celebration knocked last years feeding of the less fortunate out of the park going from 34 people to 380 while also distributing free feminine sanitary pads to those in need. Ncube's post read:

"Every 1st of October on my birthday, we gather with friends and well-wishers to celebrate my birthday in a different fashion. We get into the streets and have breakfast or lunch with the homeless.

"This year we had lunch with 380+ homeless folk in the streets of Hillbrow. Thank you to all those who contributed and participated."

South Africans can't help but shower Joyful with blessings

Raingirl Ngwenya said:

"God bless whatever you touch my brother."

Gaonalelwe Tsamaesi shared:

"That's wonderful, God bless. Hope your birthday was great."

Patrizia Rispoli Nicol wrote:

"You have a good heart, happy birthday and God bless you."

