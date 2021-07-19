Multitalented actor and stage performance star Atandwa Kani has denied all reports that he is part of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Atandwa took to Twitter to post a rather assertive statement to dismiss his involvement in the new film

Atandwa and his father John Kani featured in the film’s 2018 blockbuster action adventure feature Black Panther

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Following media reports that Atandwa Kani has been signed up to act in the upcoming Black Panther sequel, the 37-year-old has rebuffed the news. The movie’s follow-up is titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and is expected to debut in 2022.

Atandwa Kani denies the new Black Panther casting list. Image: @atandwakani /Instagram

Source: Instagram

In the 2018 release, Atandwa performed as a young T’Chaka, where he also taught the American lead actor, Chadwick Boseman, the skills of speaking isiXhosa in the movie – which is the language supposedly spoken in Wakanda, a fictional country.

Atandwa said on his Twitter account:

“HOLD ON!!! I have NOT been cast as the new 'Black Panther'. I don’t know where this rumour came from, but I know nothing of this.”

Twitter users quickly chipped in with hilarious comments that most probably brought a chuckle out of Atandwa.

@Simni89 said:

“You are black Panther, angisho uZuma uboshiwe.”

@Spha_Madondo said:

“Masithi uyi Black Panther then uyi Black Panther ndoda. Ngeke sizwe ngawe.”

@lesego_great said:

“Athandwa, we as a country took an executive decision that you're Black Panther and we're happy with that. So congratulations.”

Meanwhile, the existing cast list includes heavyweights such as Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong'o, Martin Freeman and Angela Bassett.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Bongani & Brenda Fassie trend after controversial claims of drugs and fraud on Finding Bongani Fassie

Former pop singer Mercy Pakela informed the public that Muthaland Entertainment Lance Stehr led the likes of Bongani Fassie and others into substance abuse while also stealing Brenda Fassie’s money. Mercy made the claims on the reality TV show Finding Bongani Fassie.

According to ZAlebs, Mercy called Lance Stehr a drugs master who tricks his musicians into drugs in order to gain control.

The accused Lance nor Chicco are both yet to make themselves available to tell their side of the story.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za