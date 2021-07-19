Sibling Love: Khanyi Mbau Wishes Brother Lasizwe Happy Birthday

South African media personality and 'It' girl Khanyi Mbau recently took to social media to show love to her brother Lasizwe Dambuza

Lasizwe turned 23 years old on Monday and Khanyi used the moment to shower him with love and appreciation

The stunning Mbau opened up about all the ups and downs that her relationship with Lasizwe entails

Khanyi Mbau is an amazing big sis. The media personality took to social media to wish her little brother, Lasizwe Dambuza, the best on his 23rd birthday on Monday, 19 July.

Khanyi penned a raw and emotional message to her brother, revealing the rollercoaster of emotions they have gone though in their relationship.

“One of the most sensitive topics of my life celebrates his birthday today, BRIAN I am very emotional writhing this message to you @lasizwe , you have been such a force and wind beneath my wings in rehabilitating me and helping me find my essence, you have been such a huge instrument in my life my sanity and you have been such a support structure that I look at who I have become and your hand is visible in my growth.”

She continued:

“The past seven months have been challenging on us as my choices have tested you but you have stood by me in the shadows and allowed me to chance my hearts desire at the expense of your happiness but that’s truly who you are selfless.”

Briefly News reported that the YouTube sensation turned 23 on Monday.

Lasizwe drops saucy magazine cover for birthday

In celebration of his birthday, Lasizwe took to social media with a jaw-dropping snap that he created for his very own fictional magazine.

On the juicy cover of the 23rd edition of Lasizwe, there were three people, and they were all Lasizwe.

Fans took to the comment section to wish Lasizwe and to comment on the jaw-dropping snap.

@missv4she praised Lasizwe: “Happy Birthday Lasizwe!! Only 23? You’re doing things 50 year olds are envy of.”

@thaa_nn.zzz wished Lasizwe: “Happy birthday sweerie.”

@kayise_m2 dropped the sweetest message: “Happy Birthday sweerie. Blessings galore all your way up.”

