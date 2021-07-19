Lasizwe Dambuza turned 23 years old today and there is nothing more we love about him than his authenticity

Sharing a Lasizwe fashion post, Lasizwe posted a mock magazine cover he got made in celebration of his 23rd birthday

Loving the spice Lasizwe served, fans took to the comment to wish him the happiest birthday and many more to come

Thulasizwe Siphiwe Dambuza, known more popularly as Lasizwe, was born on 19 July 1998, making him a whole 23 years old today.

In celebration of his birthday, Lasizwe took to social media with a jaw-dropping over snap that he created for his very own fictional magazine.

Lasizwe Dambuza turned 23 years old today and he celebrated with a spicy magazine cover all about him, of course. Image: @lasizwe.

Source: Instagram

On the juicy cover of the 23rd edition of Lasizwe, there are three people, and they are all Lasizwe – we expected nothing less!

Lasizwe posted:

Fans took to the comment section to wish Lasizwe and to comment on the jaw-dropping snap – it really is something, SO Lasizwe.

Happy birthday, babes!

@missv4she praised Lasizwe:

“Happy Birthday Lasizwe!! Only 23? You’re doing things 50 year olds are envy of.”

@thaa_nn.zzz wished Lasizwe:

“Happy birthday sweerie.”

@kayise_m2 dropped the sweetest message:

“Happy Birthday sweerie. Blessings galore all your way up.”

@thatotshabalalaa showered Lasizwe with blessings:

“Happy birthday Lasizwe wish u many more successful years to come.”

Lasizwe is a media personality, a YouTuber, a radio host, a social media personality and an actor among other things. The multi-talented individual is known for his funny YouTube videos and generally unforgettable social media contributions.

Lasizwe calls for a state of emergency and ends up needing one for himself

The president will be addressing the nation amid protests that have ravaged the country. Briefly News reported that South African media personality Lasizwe Dambuza weighed in with his thoughts on the matter.

The celebrity begged for Ramaphosa to implement a State of Emergency to deal with the looting and riots. However, many seemed to believe that Lasizwe had no idea what that would actually entail.

@khanyzow said:

“Do you know what's the state of emergency? Ask your grandfather, he will tell you.”

@umthetho2 said:

“Because looting is only a concern when it is done by poor?”

