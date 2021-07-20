Mzansi Shows Love to Thuso Mbedu: “South African Viola Davis”

Mzansi social media users recently showed some major love to Hollywood-based celebrity Thuso Mbedu

After one user innocently proclaimed her as the South African version of American actress Viola Davis, many were quick to point out that Thuso was paving her own way

The young KZN-born actress was recently nominated for a prestigious television award for her role as Cora in The Underground Railroad

South Africans are loving Thuso Mbedu and the big strides she’s been taking in the international film industry. One social media user name @missprecautious took to the Twitter micro-blogging platform to share that she believed Thuso was the Viola Davis of Mzansi.

Thuso Mbedu is loved by people in South Africa. Image: @thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

Although her opinion meant well, many believed that it did Thuso a great disservice as she was much better than that. Mbedu already has several prestigious nominations under her belt, including an Emmy nod, it's safe to say that she is indeed a force to be reckoned with.

“Thuso Mbedu is the South African Viola Davis.”

@masiya7575 said:

“Rubbish, allow Thuso to be her own brand. Viola Davis is a great thespian but allow Thuso to build her unique brand as an actress.”

@mthokojose said:

“For me she's Thuso Mbedu, to South Africa and the world ... don't Phantamise her achievement.”

@enzofiery said:

“Viola Davis is America's Thuso Mbedu.”

@limpo_maboe said:

“Viola is her own person and Thuso is her own person.”

Thuso is definitely paving her own way in the industry. The Mzansi actress was recently nominated for yet another prestigious award.

Thuso Mbedu nominated for prestigious television award

Briefly News reported that Thuso Mbedu has made South Africa proud with a special nomination for the much revered Television Critics Association awards.

The news was announced on Friday afternoon, 16 July, by the social media page of Thuso's film series The Underground Railroad which debuted on 14 May 2021 worldwide via Amazon Prime Video.

The Pietermaritzburg-born Thuso played the leading role as Cora Randall, who is an enslaved woman from Georgia. The film follows her as she joins newcomer Caesar to ride the subterranean train to freedom.

The film's social media page announced the news on Twitter saying:

"We celebrate the wonderful cast and crew of #TheUndergroundRailroad in receiving 3 #TCAAwards nominations for Individual Achievement in Drama - Thuso Mbedu, Outstanding Achievement in Movie, Miniseries or Specials, and Program of the Year!"

