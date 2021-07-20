A man was treated to a huge surprise by his daughters that made him emotional to the point of tears

In a heart-touching video, his two daughters handed him a wrapped package containing a car key and led the stunned man to the new whip in the compound

To shocked to utter any words, the man placed a hand over his mouth as he wept softly at the sight of the white ride

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A man became a car owner in an adorable fashion. The man was gifted a new car by his daughters.

In a video capturing the emotional moment, as shared by BI Phakati on Facebook, the daughters gave their dad a wrapped package.

The man was moved to tears Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by BI Phakati

Source: UGC

The man opened it to find a car key inside. The ladies then led him to the compound to where a white new whip was packed and told him it belonged to him.

The father who was already overwhelmed with emotions burst into soft sobs with a hand over his mouth in surprise.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Social media users hail the daughters for their kind gesture

Melandri Palmer wrote:

"Couldn't finish watching this video the tears happy Father's day baba you deserve it you have done an amazing job growing your kids up and this is why they have to show appreciation I can't wait till I can do this for my dad."

Muniandy Andy said:

"This is really great , two daughters presenting a beautiful car to their Dad on father's day . Wow this is really a wonderful gift to the father. This daughters should be appreciated for the caring and loving of their Dad . . And I wish every father's a happy father's day . God bless."

Soneni Sithole commented:

"Congratulations tata & happy fathers day to you & all the fathers not forgetting my brother BI you are a father to the fatherless.As for you girls may God continue to strengthen you preserve you above all may he grant you all your heart desires in Jesus' name."

Taffy Nthini stated:

"The man is blessed to have such beautiful, intelligent and industrious daughters who remember where they cane from. May your blessings continually runneth over."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Man stuns dad with new car on his 70th birthday

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a man got his dad emotional as he got him a new car on 70th birthday.

In a video he shared on LinkedIn, the author alighted from the exotic car just as he signalled to the video recorder to keep sealed lips.

The author named Emmanuel then approached his dad who was in the company of a yet-to-be-identified lady as both locked in an embrace.

A heartwarming smile spread across his dad's face upon learning that the car Emmanuel came in with was his.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za