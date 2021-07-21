Julius Malema Says EFF Will Appeal High Court's CR17 Bank Statements Ruling

EFF leader Julius Malema says the fight to have President Cyril Ramphosa's CR17 bank statements made public has not ended

This comes after the Pretoria High Court dismissed the EFF's application to have the CR17 bank statements unsealed

Malema stated that by dismissing the application with costs, the court was using money to stop people from pursuing court action

Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), said the party intends to challenge the Pretoria High Court's decision to dismiss its bid to have the CR17 campaign bank statements made public.

The court issued its decision on Tuesday, finding that the EFF had failed to establish any public or private good that would be served by public disclosure, according to a report by EWN.

EFF's Julius Malema says the party is not deterred by the Pretoria High Court's decision to keep President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 bank statements sealed. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Speaking on KhayaFM on Tuesday, Malema stated that they can't withdraw on the CR17 issue, expressing a determination to go to the Constitutional Court if necessary.

In response to the court dismissing the application with costs, Malema argued that the courts were using money to deter individuals from going to court.

In his ruling, Judge Cassim Sardiwalla stated that he couldn't find any feature of the interests of justice on the part of the EFF that justified the disclosing the donors to President Cyril Ramphosa ANC presidential campaign, according to Mail & Guardian.

The EFF had argued that unsealing Ramaphosa's CR17 bank statements were in the public interest. The judge disagreed with that notion and stated that the EFF's application could be public curiosity.

EFF's Julius Malema says he was never close to Jacob Zuma, he was closer to Cyril Ramaphosa

Briefly News recently reported that Julius Malema says despite the widespread perception, he is closer to President Cyril Ramaphosa than he is to former president Jacob Zuma.

Speaking on air to KhayaFM radio talk show host Sizwe Dlomo on Tuesday, Malema detailed his relationships with Zuma and Ramaphosa. He broke down the dynamics of those relationships while he was the ANC Youth League president.

Malema stated that he had multiple opportunities to have a close relationship with Zuma however, he and now Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula decided against it, reports The Citizen.

Malema added that he had never been to Nkandla prior to the tea meeting he attended at the homestead last year. He also said that during his Youth League tenure, Zuma would throw end-year functions which he and Mbalula opted not to attend.

He also added that with Ramaphosa, he has the type of relationship in which they can have easygoing conversations at any time.

