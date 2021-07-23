Ntshavheni Says Government Was 'Decisive' in Condemning Phoenix Violence

Government has reportedly been 'decisive' in condemning the recent killings of alleged looters in Phoenix, north of Durban

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni stated that even at the height of the civil unrest, Government had condemned the acts of vigilantism

An EFF member of Parliament also called Government out for not diffusing the 'racially motivated' assaults and killings in Phoenix

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni recently stated that Government has been 'decisive' in terms of condemning the violence and killing of people in Phoenix, north of Durban last week.

Reports state that community forums within the area formed groups to keep themselves safe from those who were looting and burning shops down in KwaZulu-Natal. Many groups in Phoenix resorted to vigilantism and at least 20 people who were allegedly attempting to loot and commit other crimes were killed.

The government has stood firmly by its prior statement of condemning the violence in Phoenix, Durban, during the height of the civil unrest. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

A report by SABC News stated that a number of bodies have yet to be identified at the mortuary in the area. The State has been criticised in some areas for not coming out 'strongly' to condemn the violence and those who carried out the killings.

Ntshavheni was giving the media an update on the country's security situation. She said that even while the situation was going on, the government condemned the ongoing vigilantism and attacks. The government also urged the communities to work with policing forums and the South African Police Service (SAPS) during this time, according to Ntshavheni.

IOL reported that an EFF member of Parliament accused the government of not paying attention to the 'racially motivated' assaults and killings that were going in on Phoenix, adding that this led to an increase in racial tension in KZN.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

The death toll from the civil unrest in KZN and Gauteng has reached 330

Earlier, Briefly News reported that acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has confirmed that 337 people died as a result of the unrest that took place last week. Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, Ntshavheni said of the 337 deaths, 79 deaths occurred in Gauteng and 258 in KwaZulu-Natal.

Ntshavheni explained that the death toll gets revised when those who have been injured die as a result of their injuries.

In relation to law enforcement proceedings, only 42 murder cases have been opened in Gauteng while 171 murder cases opened in KwaZulu-Natal, according to Ntshavheni.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za