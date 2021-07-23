Mzansi Warns Makhadzi as She Warms to Mohale: "He's Gonna Loot You"

Makhadzi fans have quickly shown their protective side after warning the dancer and singer to be careful of Mohale

This outrage came after the famous pair had a sweet and innocent interaction on social media recently

Many Mzansi social media users felt that Mohale would "loot" Makhadzi as he was recently accused of doing the same to Somizi

To say Makhadzi’s fans are overprotective of her would be an understatement. The Khadzi Nation expressed their concern after they saw their fave getting close with Mohale in an online interaction recently.

The innocent exchange is not new as Mohale has always been a huge Makhadzi fan.

Just recently he took to social media to send a good morning text to Makhadzi and Makhadzi alone. The dancer and singer responded and showed love to Mohale. It was on this post that her fans jumped in to advise her to be cautious.

Just recently Mohale was accused of being "the biggest looter in South Africa" because of the untrue rumours that he "looted" from his husband Somizi. Here are some of the messages sent by Makhadzi fans:

@masweets_itu said:

“He’s gonna loot you.”

@vantondi said:

“Season 5 is coming in September, I mean Money Heist.”

@kutamashieno said:

“Mohale must just chat with you only.”

Meanwhile Makhadzi has had to deal with some drama after releasing the song Ganama.

Makhadzi shares her side of the story amid Ganama drama

Briefly News reported that Makhadzi took to social media to share her side of the story after she received a negative response for dropping King Monada from the song Ganama.

According to the musician, negotiations broke down when Monada demanded 100% rights to the song despite them having initially decided to split it 50/50.

Makhadzi described Monada an individual who wanted to leave her with nothing. In a lengthy letter, Khadzi explained how she owned no rights to any of her previous collabs with Monada despite putting in the work.

