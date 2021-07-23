Kgomotso Ndungane Quit RHOD Because of Trolls: "I Wasn't Aware of Black Twitter"

Kgomotso Ndungane has revealed why she quit hit reality TV show Real Housewives of Durban

The wife of former Mzansi rugby national team player, Odwa Ndungane, share that she stopped being part of the show because of trolls

The stunner revealed that she had never heard of "Black Twitter" before she joined the show and she couldn't take their nasty comments anymore

Kgomotso Ndungane has opened up about the real reason she quit the Real Housewives Of Durban reality show. The stunner shared that she couldn't handle trolls especially the ones who call themselves "Black Twitter".

Kgomotso, who is former Springboks player Odwa Ngungane's wife, reportedly shared that she had never heard of Black Twitter before she joined the show. The reality TV star's family had to prevent her from reading all the mean comments directed at her.

Kgomotso Ndungane quit RHOD because of trolls. Image: @kgomotso_ndungane

Trolls slammed her for allegedly being mean towards her co-stars in the reality show. She told TshisaLIVE in a recent interview:

"I wasn't aware of Black Twitter, I knew Twitter as a business platform... When I saw these things, I was in absolute shock and my family and friends tried to stop me from reading the stuff."

According to ZAlebs, when Kgomotso said she would not be part of any reality show again.

Ayanda Ncwane walks away from RHOD

In related news, Briefly News reported that Ayanda Ncwane is reportedly walking away from the Real Housewives of Durban. The stunner has reportedly accused the show of damaging her brand and her late hubby S'fiso Ncwane's legacy.

Sunday World reported that the businesswoman has quit the reality TV show and will not appear on Season 2. The publication reports that the widow of the late gospel star feels the show doesn't respect Sfiso's legacy.

A source claimed that Ayanda Ncwane has been trying to preserve the award-winning gospel singer's legacy but the show goes against her wishes. According to the outlet, another source claimed Ayanda felt the show had portrayed her in a negative way.

