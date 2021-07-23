Pearl Thusi is a totally different woman now and she is not about to let anyone break her down ever again

Sharing her thoughts on social media, pearl made it known that she has healed and this has allowed her to be stronger

Fans loved seeing Pearl’s status and let her know that they are proud of her for having taken the time to heal

Pearl Thusi has been working on herself and it is showing. No longer will Pearl be downed by haters, no matter how hard they try.

Making her new self known, Pearl let peeps know that she has taken the time to heal and it has done wonders for her in terms of dealing with trolls.

Pearl Thusi is taking the high road when it comes to social media by not letting trolls get to her. Image: @pearlthusi.

Pearl is not about to let anyone mess with her peace, especially not those who add no value or relevance to her life in any way. Sis is all about the real and raw conversations, none of this shade-throwing nonsense.

Pearl posted:

Fans are impressed with Pearl for having taken the time to heal. There are a lot of broken people walking around and that is half the problem with society.

@docmediamlambo praised Pearl:

@Si_aVe is all about Pearl's healing vibes:

@GirlMpuse is proud of Pearl and let her know she is an inspiration:

Pearl Thusi asks followers who they will be voting for as DA is not on the cards for her

Pearl Thusi has asked Mzansi social media users who they'll vote for in the upcoming national elections. Briefly News reported that the media personality is one of the celebrities who have been vocal on social media since the looting and violent protests started earlier this week.

The Queen Sono actress has joined thousands of tweeps who have slammed the ANC-led government for failing to improve the lives of ordinary citizens and for failing to address the ongoing unrest in some parts of Mzansi.

She took to Twitter late on Thursday, 15 July to share he thoughts on the upcoming elections. Pearl expressed that she’s not willing to give her vote to the Democratic Alliance. She wrote:

"Would you guys trust Patricia de Lille’s 'GOOD' party or the EFF? (DA is not even an option for me I’m sorry)."

