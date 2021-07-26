Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is challenging the Constitution Court's ruling in an application for rescission

Mkhwebane would like ConCourt to overturn or reconsider its ruling in President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 bank statements case

In a statement issued on Sunday, Mkhewebane says the ConCourt's ruling has placed the reputation of the Office of the Public Protector on the line

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is approaching the Constitutional Court in an application to have the court rescind its judgement to keep President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 bank statements sealed.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Mkhwebane stated that the application is to ask the Constitutional Court to either rescind or reconsider the ruling made earlier this month, according to the Daily Maverick.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is challenging the Constitutional Court's ruling in regard to President Cyril Ramaphosa CR17 bank statements. Images: Phill Magakoe & Mike Hutchings

Mkhwebane had initially approached ConCourt to appeal the Gauteng High Court's ruling to keep Ramaphosa's CR17 bank statements sealed.

The Constitutional Court maintained the decision made by the High Court, stating that it was not within the office of the Public Protector's purview to investigate Ramaphosa's ANC presidential campaign.

Mkhwebane is particularly challenging the fact that the Constitutional Court stated that she had manipulated the Executive Code of Ethics in her investigation into Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign.

She stated that the Constitutional Court based its ruling on an older version of the code while she used a newer version of the code which both varied in wording, according to EWN.

Mkhwebane was also concerned that the Constitutional Court's ruling put the reputation of the Public Protector's Office into serious question.

Investigation into Ramaphosa's ANC presidential campaign was prompted by the public protector's assertion that President Cyril Ramaphosa had misled Parliament when questioned about R500 000 donation to his campaign by former Bosasa executives Angelo Agrizzi and Andries van Tonder.

