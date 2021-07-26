Pink cannot believe that the Norwegian Women’s Handball Team were fined $1,765.28 by the European Handball Federation for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms

Seeing the act of bravery, Pink stepped forward and has offered to pay the fine as she believes the women are not in the wrong

Fans are all for what Pink is doing and took to the comment section to stand by her, claiming women need to stop being sexualised in sports

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

American pop star Pink has stepped forward to help the Norwegian Women’s Handball Team pay a fine that they were slapped with after refusing to wear bikini bottoms.

The European Handball Federation fined the team $1,765.28 for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms as it is a violation of the desired dress code.

After the Norwegian Women’s Handball Team was hit with a $1,765.28 fine for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms, Pink stepped in to support the team. Image: @Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Being the strong feminist activist that she is, Pink stepped forward and offered to pay the fine as she believes this was an act of bravery, not foul play.

Pink took to social media to express how proud she is of the women of the Norwegian Women’s Handball Team for taking the stand that they did.

Pink posted:

Seeing Pink’s status, many took to the comment section to second her pride and to share some other stories of where women are sexualised in sports.

@elainescottie made it clear, what is good for men is good for women:

@Heidi_Evans11 expressed her pride:

@stefaknees shared her story:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@totalballet showed off positive change:

Hailey Bieber clears up Justin’s misleading post on social media

Justin Bieber's beautiful wifey Hailey Bieber is not pregnant! The 24-year-old model cleared the air after her hubby posted a snap and captioned it, "Mom and dad."

While fans would love for Hailey to be pregnant, it seems the only Bieber babies they are having right now are the fur type, reported Briefly News.

Ironing out Justin’s misleading post, Hailey commented telling her bae that he probably should have mentioned that their babies are dogs, not humans.

Hailey commented on the post:

“I think you should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted.”

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za