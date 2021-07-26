The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has headed online to publicly shade President Cyril Ramaphosa for his dry and powdery complexion

The spicy politician suggested Mr Pres may be using too much baby powder

Local social media users were rather taken aback by the remark and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi can't help throwing a little criticism at President Cyril Ramaphosa, this time commenting on the ageing politician's very dry complexion. The shady EFF leader humorously remarked that Mr President might be using too much baby powder in his skincare regime.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi thinks President Ramaphosa is looking a little 'crusty'. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

, @MbuyiseniNdlozi shared the cheeky statement:

"Ranko has taken this thing of Johnson & Johnson too far! Baby power [sic] for what now?" he captioned the misspelled post.

While some social media users found the tweet absolutely hilarious, others felt it was super wrong to make fun of an elder. Still, others had a little advice to share with Ndlozi on the difference between 'powder' and his incorrectly spelt 'power'.

Check out some of the comments below:

@mbarara1 said:

"The jokes write themselves ko CR17."

@kulanicool said:

"If Julius says he likes baby powder you will delete this tweet."

@KgomotsoTlhapan said:

"We don't make such jokes about the President, we may not agree with him on a number of things but he is an elder ke mogolo he deserves respect. Bagolo ba tlotliwa respect goes a long way."

@Ngubophumlan said:

"You were rushing to tweet. Even tweeted "POWER" instead of "POWDER"."

@NtlatlapaBokang said:

"Wena go wash your hair before spewing nonsense about CR."

@g_mabotjas said:

"Lol insulting him because he doesn't give you attention like Zuma... We see you."

COVID 19: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi fires shots at "dull" Ramaphosa, SA reacts

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that it seems EFF politician Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has not missed another golden opportunity to criticise ruling President Cyril Ramaphosa. Ndlozi claims to be utterly "uninspired" by Ramaphosa's recent address to the nation.

Heading to his official Twitter account, @MbuyiseniNdlozi had this message to share:

"Absolutely uninspiring. What confidence can anyone pick from this… Haai!!! Tone, body language, composition all bloody dull!" he captioned the post along with a few sad faced emojis.

Mzansi social media users, however, were not at all in agreement with the spicy politician. Many defended Ramaphosa's approach to the speech and instead criticised Ndlozi for suggesting the president's duty was to entertain the nation.

Still, others stood up for the politician questioning why he's been so quiet in recent months.

Check out some of the comments below:

@__fhumu said:

"Lol, you want him to shout like the other guy? Vendas are calm baba."

@Mametsi18 said:

"Remember he doesn't speak to you alone. He is accommodating the rich and the poor, the educated and the uneducated. So he must do it slowly. Hamba oyadlala amadice mfanakithi."

@EPristo said:

@GoitseKakapa performance and was not intended to be. Did you want him to do a “hwiphi” and be dramatic like you-know-who?"

@GoitseKakapa said:

"You can continue breaking the Covid regulations. You always do that, don't act like you angry. Tsek."

@888bmp said:

"He is a lawyer by profession not a singer or entertainer... like others."

@Sonwa_4 said:

"We miss your wisdom, did Malema silence you?"

@chettyfellar said:

"You want him to breakdance while delivering his message?"

@DlLeopeng said:

"Cartoon Network is on Channel 301, no one forced you to watch."

