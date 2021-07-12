COVID 19: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Fires Shots at “Dull” Ramaphosa, SA Reacts

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has headed online, criticising President Cyril Ramaphosa for his latest COVID-19 related address to the nation

The EFF politician seems most upset at the lack of confidence instilled by the President's speech

Mzansi social media users had a few mixed reactions to the saucy post and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

It seems EFF politician Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has not missed another golden opportunity to criticise ruling President Cyril Ramaphosa. Ndlozi claims to be utterly "uninspired" by Ramaphosa's recent address to the nation.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is unimpressed with Ramaphosa. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

, @MbuyiseniNdlozi had this message to share:

"Absolutely Uninspiring. What confidence can anyone pick from this… Haai!!! Tone, body language, composition all bloody dull!" he captioned the post along with a few sad faced emojis.

Mzansi social media users, however, were not at all in agreement with the spicy politician. Many defended Ramaphosa's approach to the speech and instead criticised Ndlozi for suggesting the president's duty was to entertain the nation.

Still, others stood up for the politician questioning why he's been so quiet in recent months.

Check out some of the comments below:

@__fhumu said:

"Lol, u want him to shout like the other guy? Vendas are calm baba."

@Mametsi18 said:

"Remember he doesn't speak to you alone. He is accommodating the rich and the poor, the educated and the uneducated. So he must do it slowly. Hamba oyadlala amadice mfanakithi."

@EPristo said:

@GoitseKakapa performance and was not intended to be. Did you want him to do a “hwiphi” and be dramatic like you-know-who?"

@GoitseKakapa said:

"You can continue breaking the covid regulations. You always do that, don't act like you angry. Tsek."

@888bmp said:

"He is a Lawyer by profession not a singer or entertainer....like others."

@Sonwa_4 said:

"We miss ur wisdom, did Malema silence you?"

@chettyfellar said:

"You want him to breakdance while delivering his message?"

@DlLeopeng said:

"Cartoon network is on channel 301 no one forced you to watch."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Covid-19: South Africa remains on Alert Level 4, cases remain high

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation about recent developments in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The country has experienced an average of 20 000 daily new cases of the virus.

Ramaphosa said that cases remain extremely high despite the recent adjustment to Alert Level 4. Due to the high infections, the country will remain at Level 4.

The following measures will be in force:

All gatherings, indoors and outdoors, are prohibited, including political, cultural and religious events

Funerals and cremations may not have more than 50 individuals present

Night vigils and post-funeral gatherings will not be allowed

No gatherings will be prohibited at parks and beaches so these will remain open

The curfew 9 pm to 4 am will remain in place

No alcohol will be allowed on sale in order to reduce the pressure on the healthcare service of alcohol-related injuries

Schools will be closed until the 26th of July

Wearing of face masks is mandatory and it will be a criminal act not to wear one

People should work from home where possible

Adjustments to the Level 4 measures:

Restaurants will be able to operate with strict social distance measures in place. Such establishments may not accommodate more than 50 people at a time or, for smaller venues, more than 50 per cent of their normal capacity.

Certain other venues, such as gyms and fitness centres, may also open and activities such as agricultural livestock and game auctions will be allowed, subject to the conditions outlined in regulations.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za