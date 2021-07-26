SA Urged to Digitalise Covid19 Vaccination Certificates for International Travel

The European Union has taken a step towards unrestricted travel by launching its own digital Covid-19 vaccination certification opening up unrestricted travel between states

The digitalisation of Covid-19 vaccination certificates is seen as the only logical way for South Africa to ease travel restrictions and allow vaccinated people to travel to and from the country

As many countries are looking at digitalisation as a way to relaunch international travel, the process initially enter a country without the need to quarantine for a specific time

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The European Union (EU) recently launched a Digital Green Certificate which is used to confirm that a person wishing to travel has been vaccinated, providing them with eased travel restrictions.

The digitisation of Covid-19 vaccine and testing certificates is seen as the next logical step for South Africa in order to make travelling more feasible.

The careful relaunching of international travel is based on a foundation of new rules. South Africans who have been fully vaccinated with region-approved doses have been given permission to enter into specific countries in Europe without the need to quarantine.

South Africa has been urged to digitalise the vaccine certificates received by those who have been jabbed. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Popo Maja, the national department of health’s spokesperson, spoke to BusinesInsiderSA stating that the digitisation task had been given to the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco). However, Dirco states that they have not been given this task.

Based on their official website, IATA Travel Pass is an international mobile app that allows travellers to record and organise their verified certifications for Covid-19 tests or vaccines. The app offers a simpler and safer alternative to paper verification.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Many breathe a sigh of relief as R350 Social Relief of Distress grant to be reinstated in SA

Previously, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa stated recently that the Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD) will be reinstated until March 2022. The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) administers the R350 grant.

Also receiving the grant will be caregivers who are unemployed and receiving a child support grant. The criteria of eligibility for the SRD grant will be extended to included others.

The South African government will also be contributing R400 million to the Humanitarian Crisis Relief Fund, which was established by the Solidarity Fund. The money will be used to assist the needs of affected communities as soon as possible.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za