DJ Fresh wished the EFF a happy eighth birthday but his post has received negative comments from his naysayers

Most tweeps shared that the EFF should not have shared the veteran radio personality's message because he was recently accused of rape

The video of the legendary DJ has been viewed over 80 000 times since the party posted it on Sunday, 25 July

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Controversial media personality DJ Fresh has wished the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) a happy birthday. Julius Malema's political party took to social media on Sunday, 25 July to share a video of the veteran radio presenter wishing the party a happy eighth birthday.

DJ Fresh has wishes the EFF a happy birthday. Image: @djfreshsa

Source: Instagram

The video of the DJ speaking in Setshwana has been viewed more than 80 000 times since it was posted. Mzansi social media users have shared mixed reactions to the post.

Tweeps took to EFF's comment section on Twitter to share their opinions on the party's decision to post DJ Fresh's message after he was allegedly accused of drugging and raping a woman recently.

Check out some of the comments who have seen the video below:

@FuturePrezidet said:

"A whole rape accused is wishing you guys a happy birthday, might as well call Euphonik to do the same."

@sthebeworldwide wrote:

"@EFFSouthAfrica delete this nonsense. @Julius_S_Malema how can you allow this nonsense mara wena. A whole rape accused. Aowa."

@TheCyclone_ commented:

"I am no EFF and never will, but insulting the popular disc jockey for wishing the Red Beret crew happy born day is wrong and uncalled for. It is wrong folks. Why hurl insults and any form of subtle innuendos? He has every right to pick his side... you wrong folks!! This is sad."

@ThabaneMvelase wrote:

"I don’t see anything wrong with wishing the EFF a Happy Birthday."

@KB_Ramasimong said:

"An alleged rapist given a platform... despicable, sies! Manyala."

@DontTrustTheFl1 added:

"Shame… he is trying to make a comeback and backing all horses."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

DJ Fresh comments on sexual assault allegations

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that DJ Fresh took to social media to comment on the allegations of rape levelled against him and his friend Euphonik. The veteran radio presenter took to Twitter on Monday, 18 January and shared that he doesn't know the woman who has accused him of drugging raping her back in 2011.

"This is all so weird, having to explain myself about a person I don’t even know!!!"

The musician trended on social media for a few days after the woman, @Nampree on Twitter, accused him of sexually assaulting her and three other women. DJ Fresh and Euphonik have also been taken off air following the news that charges of sexual assault had been laid against them. Tweeps shared mixed reactions to Fresh's tweet about the allegations against him.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za