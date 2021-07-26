South Africans are amazed as they react to a photo of a road marking that went wrong and many people argue that it’s just lazy work

The social media account holder, @Lindz_Malindz has posted a photo on Twitter that shows some serious laziness on the part of the workers

Some people believe the road painter or worker’s job description was not to remove any dirt on the road but to just paint the lines on it

Social media users are amazed as they look at a photo of road marks that went wrong. The social media account holder is not happy with how one of the streets is marked.

The photo shows a road marking or a barrier line that was not properly painted and many social media users feel the workers were just lazy. Although it remains unclear where the road is located, the post by @Lindz_Malindz has attracted so many reactions.

South Africans are reacting to shoddy work on a road marking or painting. Image: @Lindz_Malind/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Mduduzi_Jones said:

“After getting 2 million tender.”

@Spha9272 said:

“In business, we don't do favours, we what we get paid for and you must always stick on BOQ.”

@AndyLethu said:

“My sister would totally do this hahaha.”

@Mmekoa_Tsotetsi said:

“It was part of the job to remove things we were told to paint those white lines and he did hahaha.”

@Sthabi Mpash said:

“When you know and stick to your job description.”

@Hector_Maoto said:

“Everyone must do what they are paid for.”

@BlackNgamla said:

“That a country that respects nature....”

@SikhanyisoSM said:

“Not in the job description.”

@TatakaNantsikla said:

“Your government.”

