Bathong Evil Genius: SA Man Trolls the Internet Following WhatsApp Outage

South Africans are reacting to a local man who decided to take advantage of them during WhatsApp outage on Monday evening

The Mzansi guy pretended to be a WhatsApp staffer and told social media users that the globally used application is back and functioning while it was still down

Many locals are sharing their reactions and some people says the local man doesn’t deserve the internet and some say he is just fake and spreading fake news

A local social media user has decided to trick his followers following the outage of social networking sites such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. The Mzansi guy posted on Twitter that the instant messaging application was back and fully operational.

Platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp crashed on Monday evening leaving many users stranded as they could not communicate with their loved ones.

According to a tweet by @Ntshekzan, he sent a message to fellow Twitter users, pretending to be one of the workers from WhatsApp and issued an apology for the outage.

He also notified his followers that the application is back and his post is not receiving positive messages from disgruntled users. Some South Africans are sharing their funny reactions and one can tell some did buy the Twitter user's announcement and we select few funny comments.

The account holder wrote:

“UPDATE!! WhatsApp is up and running Thanks for your patience and we apologize for the inconvenience caused.”

@Yanga_Co said:

“Whatsapp headquarters are in Motherwell ngoku ebackyard.”

@Siya_Selepe said:

“Why vede! You should keep your app down until tomorrow.”

@Ntshekzan said:

“Thanks for the suggestion, we will.”

@GcebileTe said:

“Like really, stay away from the internet.”

@hey_ItTeekay said:

“I wish Rosemary was your aunt.”

@ReighRadebe said:

“I wonder how many people went back running.”

@Lindroisa said:

“Are you all serious.”

@MthombeniChris said:

“Fake account from a fake person.”

@KhathiOlwethu said:

“Ayy ay ay eyomuntu omnyamake le account.”

