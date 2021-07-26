JR has revealed that one of AKA's tracks was meant for Sjava but it ended up on Supa Mega's Touch My Blood album

The music producer and composer shared that he and rapper Yanga Chief wrote the song Mame for the Umama hitmaker a few years back but it was released by AKA

JR revealed this during his interview with MacG on the latest episode of his podcast called Podcast and Chill with MacG

Music producer and rapper JR has revealed that one of the songs that was meant for Sjava ended up being dropped by AKA. The star was a guest on MacG's Podcast and Chill recently.

The star praised AKA's writing skills and shared that he and Yanga have co-written some of Supa Mega's hit songs. He applauded Mega and shared that he is on his top 3 list of rappers in Mzansi with great writing skills.

JR has shared the track that was meant for Sjava but ended up on AKA's 'Touch My Blood' album. Image: @jrafrika, @akaworldwide

JR also revealed that AKA's song Mame was meant for Sjava. According to SAHipHopMag, JR said:

"For instance, Mame, Yanga wrote the lyrics, I wrote the melodies and performed the melodies and that song was meant for Sjava."

The song Mame was on AKA's Touch My Blood album.

AKA is back in studio working on new EP

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi rapper AKA is reportedly back in studio and working after his recent tragedy. According to one of his biggest fans, AKA touched base with him and updated him about his sessions in the studio. The fan also revealed that he heard a snippet of a new song.

“Spoke with Kiernan last night, he made me listen to one of his new records. That ish is FIRE!! TRUUUUST ME!!!”

House DJ Oscar Mbo also added that the new music was in the form of an EP which he couldn’t wait to play soon.

"That new EP too fire, so tempted to bump it on my IG story but I have to respect the process."

