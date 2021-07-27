Sweet Old Man, 80, Thanks the Hero Who Returned His Wallet: #LetsRebuildSA

A grateful old man who lost his wallet has headed online to share his touching encounter with a complete stranger

Having made an emergency trip to the shops, the Durban man misplaced his wallet but it was miraculously returned by an incredibly honest man

Mzansi was moved by the story of Ubuntu and headed to the comments section to share their reactions

Peter Mansfield got the shock of his life when, upon arriving at a local supermarket, he discovered that his wallet was missing. However, the 80-year-old man was relieved to get a call from a stranger who had discovered the item and went above and beyond to return it.

Mansfield had been keeping a low profile following the widespread looting action which crippled many parts of KZN in recent weeks. But, in desperate need of a visit to the doctors, the Durban man decided to make the risky trip.

"I drove along uMngeni Road through Springfield past the burned-out ruins of the Value Centre and Makro. The air still rancid from the smell of burned buildings. No shopping here! So I drove to Windermere Centre," he writes.

Having climbed over a sturdy parking lot barricade to reach the mall's entrance, Mansfield soon discovered he no longer had his wallet.

"As I entered Manolis I felt for my wallet. Not there, Had I been pickpocketed? Had it fallen out of my pocket? If so, when? ...My mind went into overdrive. Did I have enough petrol to drive back to Howick? Credit cards, driver's licence, pensioner's card, etc, etc, all gone. How would I rebuild my life?" he writes.

As if all the old man's prayers had been answered, he soon got a phone call from a kind man named Nomvelo Zulu. The young man had found the item outside a local supermarket just minutes earlier, probably misplaced by Mansfield during his run through the shopping centre.

"I thanked him profusely and offered him a reward. 'No,' he said. 'That would seem as if I gave it back for the reward. I gave it back because it is yours.' I offered to make a donation to a charity of his choice. 'You choose,' he said. Which I did."

Local social media users were certainly touched by the story of the good Samaritan. Check out some of the comments below:

Paul Njabulo Vilakazi said:

"One of the most beautiful South African stories ever. Long live Ubuntu even out of embers of our burnt-up hopes."

David Hemson said:

"Great stuff and a credit to you both… we’ll create a civil order through our own measures. Even friendship!"

Hatumbra Unity said:

"Stunning. This experience carries so much faith and hope."

Woman in need thanks the couple who took her in, Mzansi inspired: #ImStaying

In similar inspirational news, Briefly News previously reported that one couple's generous act has had an incredible impact on a local woman who headed online to share her story. The lady had been struggling to commute to work following widespread taxi violence in parts of the Western Cape.

At first, the young woman worried about the state of her employment as she struggled to find transport and even got robbed on her way to work once. Luckily, the good-hearted Mr and Mrs Mantseye had made a room available for the ever-so-grateful woman named Nana Mazibuko.

"...But fortunately the Mantseye Family allowed me to stay over their lovely home and hosted me for a full week since their home is much closer to my work," Nana writes.

"I must say it was one of the best weeks of my life and I got spoiled rotten I felt like I was living in a hotel with everything that has been going on in our country and my community it really felt good to be away from everything a bit," she adds.

Nana went on to share that she's back home safe but will eternally be grateful for the little week away she was given by the kind young couple. She also went on to share her wish for Mzansi, saying she desperately hopes things will go back to normal soon.

Check out some of the comments to the post below:

Beverlee Steele said:

''South Africans are made up of wonderful people."

Gail Page said:

"Beautiful, thanks for posting. This is the spirit of SA."

Maki Mofokeng-Maduna said:

"The world would be a better place if all people were thinking and doing things like Mr and Mrs Mantseye."

Vuyo Jama said:

"An innate gift, kwindlu kaXhosa, ubuntu busemithanjeni, abufikanga ngo1994...may they be filled with all the blessings."

