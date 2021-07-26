Woman in Need Thanks the Couple Who Took Her In, Mzansi Inspired: #I’mStaying

A local woman has headed online to thank the kind couple who took her in for one whole week

The desperate lady had been struggling to commute to work following widespread taxi violence in the Western Cape

Mzansi took to the comments section, thanking the sweet couple for their generosity

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

One couples generous act of kindness has had an incredible impact on a local woman who headed online to share her story. The lady had been struggling to commute to work following widespread taxi violence in parts of the Western Cape.

This couple helped a stranger in need. Images: QueenBee Nana Mazibuko/Facebook

Source: Facebook

At first, the young woman worried about the state of her employment as she struggled to find transport and even got robbed on her way to work once. Luckily, the good-hearted Mr and Mrs Mantseye had made a room available for the ever-so-grateful woman named Nana Mazibuko.

"...But fortunately the Mantseye Family allowed me to stay over their lovely home and hosted me for a full week since their home is much closer to my work," Nana writes.

"I must say it was one of the best weeks of my life and i got spoiled rotten i felt like i was living in a hotel with everything that has been going on in our country and my community it really felt good to be away from everything a bit," she adds.

To view the post, click here.

Nana went on to share that she's back home safe but will eternally be grateful for the little week away she was given by the kind young couple.

She also went on to share her wish for Mzansi, saying she desperately hopes things will go back to normal soon.

Check out some of the comments to the post below:

Beverlee Steele said:

''South Africans are made up of wonderful people."

Gail Page said:

"Beautiful, thanks for posting. This is the spirit of SA."

Maki Mofokeng-Maduna said:

"The world would be a better place if all people were thinking and doing things like Mr and Mrs Mantseye."

Vuyo Jama said:

"An innate gift, kwindlu kaXhosa, ubuntu busemithanjeni, abufikanga ngo1994...may they be filled with all the blessings."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Proud man shows off the house he built for parents: #BlackSuccess

In some more inspirational news, Briefly News previously reported that a local man has headed online to share snaps of the incredible improvements he's made to his elderly parents' home. While it's not clear if the young many simply made a few alterations or moved the family into a new home altogether, the results were definitely eye-catching.

Heading online, @Lebzit shared the good news.

"Some call it Black Tax. I call it Black Success," he captioned the inspirational post.

While many social media users felt touched by the man's post, it quickly sparked a heated debate. Many social media users headed to the comments section and shared their own thoughts about whether or not it was necessary to build their parents a house.

Check out some of the comments below:

@BrianMatonsi said:

"It's an illustration of what you can do if you are not such a bum with your money."

@SboniseniGaxa said:

"You even upgraded the neighbour's houses and took out the street pole uyaspana mfo."

@JasonKhumalo2 said:

"All roofs of neighbours have changed as well. Well done to the kids in this hood for upgrading their parents' houses."

@KasieNova said:

"This isn't the same house, but let's focus on the fact that upgrading Kini isn't black tax, it's called responsibility. Salute bafo, kwande."

@RevTapsLiphoko said:

"Black tax is not a negative notion. No need to gloat and throw shade. Do good and take pride in it. Walk your journey in your own shoes because you won't ever walk in any other's shoes."

@AtinJozwa said:

"In life it's always like that, while others will congratulate you, others will look for something to attack you about.... well-done brother, that's awesome job well-done."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za