Patriotic Alliance leader Bruce Nimmerhoudt, who was arrested on suspicion of inciting violence in the wake of the unrest in South Africa, is facing terrorism charges

Nimmerhoudt is said to have circulated a WhatsApp voicenote that encouraged members of the public to commit acts of violence

Nimmerhoudyt faces a Schedule Five offence and needs to prove to the court why he should be granted bail

ROODEPOORT - Alleged instigator of the unrest seen in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, Bruce Nimmerhoudt, is facing charges of terrorism under the Terrorism Act.

Bruce Nimmerhoudt, Patriotic Alliance leader, is now facing charges of terrorism for inciting violence during the unrest that took place in Gauteng. Image: Twitter

Nimmerhoudt, who is the Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader as well as a current West Rand mayoral candidate, appeared before Roodeport Magistrate's Court on Monday, according to The Citizen.

Nimmerhoudt is accused of inciting violence by circulating a voicenote on the social media messaging app WhatsApp in the wake of the unrest seen in the past weeks. The voicenote in question is said to have encouraged people in Krugersdorp, Roodepoort and surrounding areas to commit acts of violence.

In his testimony to the court, Nimmerhoudt stated that he did receive the voice note in a PA Whatsapp group of 95 members. He further stated that he intended to submit the voice note to the police as it incited violence however, he was arrested before he had the opportunity to do so.

Nimmerhoudt faces a Schedule Five Offence under the Criminal Procedure Act and therefore bears the onus to prove why the state needs to award him bail, according to TimesLIVE.

“Nimmerhoudt placed his evidence in support of his application to be released on bail and is now under cross examination,” the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

The NPA added that Nimmerhoudt believed that was being falsely accused and that him being implicated is political sabotage because he is a candidate for mayor.

Nimmerhoudt's bail hearing will be concluded on Friday.

Instigators of civil unrest in Gauteng and KZN could face terrorism charges

Briefly News previously reported that those identified as being responsible for instigating the violent protests that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week may face terrorism charges.

Parliament was notified by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) that they could charge those responsible for coordinating the looting, destruction of infrastructure with terrorism under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act, according to SowetanLIVE.

Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola stated that actions such as the torching of national key points, economic sabotage the closing of national roads that disrupted supply chain distribution of food and medication fall with the parameters of terrorism in terms of the act.

The sabotage of telecommunications and electrical facilities, spreading terror, fear and panic among civilians as well as endangering the country's unity and territorial integrity are also identified as acts of terrorism, according to The South African.

