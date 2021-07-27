Ntsiki and Thandiswa Mazwai have joined their voices in calling out South Africans for their love of booze

In two separate social media posts, both siblings cautioned people of Mzansi to not be distracted by the re-opening of alcohol

This is one of the rare occasions where the Mazwai sisters have been in alignment with their views in public

The Mazwai sisters have taken to social media to slam the abuse of alcohol by Mzansi peeps. In two separate posts, Thandiswa and Ntsiki Mazwai shared their thoughts on the re-opening of the liquor industry and the alleged motives behind it.

Ntsiki Mazwai has spoken out against alcohol abuse. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Twitter

Ntsiki believes that the booze will soon distract South Africans from pressing issues. She posted:

“I hope alcohol wasn't used to distract us from ‪#PhoenixMassacre‬...Was it even mentioned?”

Her sister shared similar views in a separate post, shared on her personal social media account.

She said:

“Also...With the way alcohol affects our society and how it has become a part of the hopelessness and depression, we should really MAKE THE REVOLUTIONARY DECISION TO STAY SOBER. Andithi singaseli but masingabi ngamanxila bazala. ‪#dontfightme‬”

Thandiswa doesn’t often make divisive statements but it seems she felt strongly enough about this to take a stand.

It is also worth noting that this is one of the rare instances where Ntsiki’s family members have aligned themselves with her views publicly.

